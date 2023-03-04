During the two sessions of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping will promote the party’s control over all areas of China. The picture shows that on November 15, 2022, Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the G20 summit in Indonesia. (Willy Kurniawan/POOL/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, March 04, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Zhang Ting) At the end of November last year, a wave of anti-COVID-19 blockade protests broke out in many places in China. The slogan of Xi Jinping’s resignation. In the upcoming two sessions, Xi will further strengthen the party’s control over various fields, while weakening the role of the government. According to experts, this poses a series of risks.

People familiar with the discussions told The Wall Street Journal that Mr. Xi and senior Communist Party officials agreed this week to inject more direct command from the party in areas they deemed critical. These areas include security, finance, technology and culture, while further downplaying the government’s role in policymaking.

Parts of the plan are expected to be approved at the National People’s Congress, which begins on March 5. At the meeting, officials will announce the biggest leadership shakeup in a decade, along with gross domestic product targets and economic policy.

Last year, Xi Jinping faced a severe test of his leadership. In the face of the fast-spreading new coronavirus variant Omicron, he insisted on a zero-out policy, which nearly paralyzed the economy and slowed economic growth to the lowest level since the 1970s. Meanwhile, trust in the party has eroded in many of the wealthiest cities.

Xi abruptly ended the epidemic prevention policy in December last year, catching many officials and the public by surprise. In an instant, a tsunami of epidemics broke out across the country, hospitals and cremation systems collapsed, and medicines ran out. At the same time, Xi’s assertive foreign policy and continued support for Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have severely soured relations between the CCP and the West.

While some of Xi’s policies have been called by critics the biggest blunders of his decade-long rule, Xi has continued to maintain firm control as he pursues his agenda. Analysts say this is indicative of the actual dynamics of power in the Chinese Communist Party.

“Hua Ri” quoted Wang Hsin-hsien, a professor of political science at National Chengchi University in Taiwan, as saying: “In the eyes of the masses and ordinary cadres, Xi Jinping’s authority has been affected, but he still has guns, knives and pens in his hands. “

Given China‘s political climate, damage to one’s authority does not represent a challenge to one’s power, but rather a sign that rulers will seek to tighten their grip on power, Wang said.

Xi’s restructuring plan reflects a view in the party that a more centralized system of governance is needed to address domestic and foreign challenges.

Xi to reorganize institutions to strengthen party control

Public information and public safety have long been considered key to supporting Beijing’s ability to defend against threats. Some sources familiar with the discussions told Huari that according to the latest proposal, the party’s Central Propaganda Department may include the State Administration of Radio and Television, and also take over some functions of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The National Security Council is a policy-making body established in 2013 to coordinate China‘s military and law enforcement agencies. Some sources said the committee could be restructured to strengthen the party’s oversight of security matters.

Some sources also said agencies dealing with China‘s periphery – the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and the State Ethnic Affairs Commission – could be transformed into units that report directly to the Communist Party.

In light of the Sino-U.S. tech war, some sources said the Ministry of Science and Technology, which is responsible for accelerating China‘s core technological progress, may also face a similar reorganization.

A report in Huari in February revealed that Xi also plans to strengthen the party’s control over the financial system by appointing cronies to run the central bank and restoring party committees to oversee financial policy.

In recent months, Mr. Xi has reiterated his demands for political loyalty.

Wang Xinxian: Xi’s expansion of party control over more decision-making areas will bring risks

The National People’s Congress is expected to approve Xi’s “reform plan” to expand the party’s role in technology and the private sector, as well as overhaul financial regulation and national security.

In a speech this week, Mr. Xi said “deep” and “broad” reforms would target “key industries”.

“Xi Jinping said ‘I’m going to do it all,'” Trey McArver, co-founder of research firm Trivium China, was quoted as saying by the Washington Post. “The party will control it all.”

While details of the sweeping overhaul have yet to be released, Wang Hsin-hsien, a political science professor at National Chengchi University in Taiwan, expects the scale of the reorganization to be similar to the major overhaul in 2018, when party organizations took over powers formerly belonging to the State Council.

Expanding the party’s control over more areas of decision-making, while installing Xi loyalists in top positions, could pose a host of risks for him, who is already facing the consequences of abruptly abandoning the zero-clearing policy.

Wang Xinxian said that all the people here belong to Xi Jinping, “If something goes wrong, who will you blame?”

Xi’s tightening of control over the technology sector also poses risks. Xin Sun, a senior lecturer in Chinese and East Asian business at King’s College London, told CNBC that this makes it unlikely that anyone will challenge any “policy mistakes” Xi has made that could hold back the tech industry.

