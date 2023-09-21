Analysts predict growth of 1.02% and inflation of 9.46% in 2023 – news

Concern about interest rates and the difficulty that BanRepública faces in getting this indicator back to single digits this year.

The Colombian economy will close this year with an average growth of 1.02%, according to the forecasts of the six economic research centers, which participated in the “Colombian economy union meeting: challenges and challenges at the end of 2023”, organized by the firm Actions & Securities and the Faculty of Economics of the Universidad del Rosario.

According to researchers from Asobancaria, Fenalco, Analdex, Camacol, Asominería, Acciones y Valores and the Faculty of Economics of the Universidad del Rosario, 2023 will go down in history as the year of post-pandemic economic adjustment and the transition to return to a period of stability and gradual recovery. In fact, there is consensus among the study centers consulted, in the sense that the national Gross Domestic Product could grow on average 1.8% in 2024.

Analysts expressed their concern about inflation and the difficulty faced by the Bank of the Republic for this indicator to return to single digits at the end of this year, which in turn prevents interest rates from decreasing, so that they begin to push the reactivation of consumption and productive activity.

Miguel Gómez Martínez, dean of the Faculty of Economics at the Universidad del Rosario, stated that the world is experiencing a very complex situation. «We have witnessed many difficult situations, but nothing as difficult as what is happening in the world and in Colombia. We are at a time when what seemed impossible is possible.

Although Gómez Martínez mentioned a list of situations that the global economy has had to face in the last century, he was emphatic in stating that these are small compared to the complexity of the current situation.

High rates longer

Wilson Tovar, manager of Economic Research at Shares & Securities, said that the world is waiting for inflation to fall, but things are not so clear and central banks continue to maintain high reference rates.

He referred to the expectation of international trade, but warned that governments have been adopting restrictions on the entry of products, with campaigns such as buy national.

He assured that high interest rates increase the risk of default on external debt worldwide, which can further slow down global economic dynamics. Emerging countries have increased sovereign risk, and “Colombia finds itself in this situation, being one of the worst in the neighborhood.”

Doubts about compliance with the fiscal rule do not benefit the country’s image in the eyes of international credit organizations in any way.

It is also worrying that the Government is talking about increasing the minimum wage in 2024 by around 11%, which, complemented by productivity, can generate inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, Alejandra Martínez, director of Economic Research at Acciones & Valores, assured that this is a special situation, with high consumption, caused by the decision of households after the pandemic, to enjoy life. In her opinion, next year a slowdown in inflation is expected in the world, but Colombia has greater difficulties due to internal pressures.

Own brands gain ground

In turn, Rafael España, manager of Economic Research of the National Federation of Merchants (Fenalco), stated that the Colombian economy will grow 1.2% this year, and by 2024 the union predicts GDP growth of 1.9%. . He also indicated that own brands continue to be attractive to consumers. The results of Fenalco’s research on household perception of own brands reveal that 97% of buyers purchase them frequently, always or sometimes, and 68% consider that the quality of these items is the same or better to that of a recognized brand. He added that households in the country like the dynamics of the 4Ps, that is, product, place, price and promotion.

Spain also said that “the marches have become the new pandemic in Colombia. “Protests have become a recurring landscape in the country, both in cities and in rural areas.”

He assured that the main problems of Colombian merchants are low demand, merchandise acquisition costs, credit and insecurity.

In his opinion, the business dynamics in 2023 are characterized by the surprise given by the growth of commerce in activities such as sports, restaurants, pets, insurance and financial services, entertainment and health. On the contrary, department stores, mobility and vehicles, home and technology, fashion and varieties, supermarkets, neighborhood and beauty stores have done poorly.

According to Spain, retail sales have been below expectations this year, because while merchants expected an increase of 16% in August, a drop of 18% was recorded.

Reactivation depends on inflation

For his part, Carlos Velásquez, head of Economic Studies at Asobancaria, said that the union estimates GDP growth close to 0.9%, in line with a lower traction of productive activity globally and a lower investment dynamic. and household consumption in Colombia, which in turn will influence the behavior of sectors such as construction, commerce and industry.

Regarding inflation, Velásquez stated that in the remainder of 2023, the economy will depend on less pressure from external shocks, the tightening of financial conditions through higher interest rates and the economic slowdown will gradually reduce inflation. . “It is expected that in 2024 inflation will continue to decline, but still far from Banrepública’s goal.” However, he warned that the El Niño phenomenon will generate upward pressures on food prices.

According to Velásquez, starting in the last quarter of this year, reductions in interest rates are expected to address the economic slowdown, but the speed of the adjustment will depend on the persistence of inflationary risks.

Meanwhile, Sebastián Martínez, economic director of the Colombian Mining Association (ACM), pointed out that the last three years have been very turbulent for the sector. “The pace of change will be very different in developing and developed countries, however, all markets will require unprecedented investment in decarbonization technology. “We need transformative discoveries, at the level of the light bulb.”

“Despite the great effort to increase investments to mitigate climate change, this is not enough. The energy transition using solar energy is not possible and, as if that were not enough, the volume of minerals required to make the energy transition is not enough.” He stressed that in Colombia mining exploration is also affected by insecurity and stability in the rules of the game for investors (The tax reform is the one that has affected the sector the most).

Housing bottomed out in 2023

Jorge Torres, director of Economic Studies at Camacol, explained that the housing sector hit rock bottom in 2023, but 2024 will be a year of transition. The idea is to have enough supply so that prices remain stable. He indicated that the key to the reactivation of the sector is the reduction of interest rates, but clarified that this will not happen in 2023, nor in the first half of 2024, because even if the Bank of the Republic begins to reduce its rate this year , this decision will only be transferred to the market between 3 and 5 months later.

In his opinion, the drop in construction in the last year has cost the sector a loss of $16 billion, a figure that is significant, if one takes into account that annual sales of new homes in normal times amount to $52 billion.

He added that the expectation of mortgage credit rates for the end of 2024 is 12%, while today they are close to 19%. In his opinion, if the Government places 220,000 VIP and VIS subsidies in the four-year period, this will boost construction and we can talk about reactivation in the coming years.

In 2023, Colombia will experience a strong slowdown in exports.

Five bets on foreign trade

Giovanni Gómez, director of Economic Affairs at Analdex, said that, in 2022, the country had export income of US$57,115 million, the highest since 2013, but in 2023 there will be a strong slowdown.

Gómez indicated that, if world trade in goods recovers and international prices of tradable goods stabilize, Colombia would be expected to close this year with external sales close to US$50 billion.

“It is key to diversify and expand the base of both small and medium-sized export companies. He said that the sector aspires for the Government’s foreign trade policy to give good results. He explained that this is based on five bets: Attraction of foreign investment for the energy transition; internationalization of territories; interaction with Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa; active and purposeful multilateralism, and fair and balanced foreign trade with North America, Mexico and Europe.

