The first survey of Economic Expectations among Colombian analysts carried out monthly by the Bank of the Republic showed that after a bad closing of 2022 in terms of inflation, for 2023 the vision of this indicator is high.

In addition, this year, according to various organizations, study centers and economists, there will be a slowdown, in the best of cases, and recessions in various countries, so this type of survey, among market agents, provides vital information on decision making.

According to the survey that the Issuer carried out in recent days, analysts believe that this year inflation will close at 8.63%. This data contrasts with the average figure they had given last December, when they considered that the indicator in 2023 would close at 7.74%.

This increase, according to analysts, was influenced by the figure of 13.12% with which inflation closed in 2022, data that no analyst, think tank, or academic had projected and which put the economic and monetary authorities on alert ( Bank of the Republic).

The survey showed that by 2024, the projection regarding the increase in the inflation indicator is 5.05%. In monthly terms (January), the analysts consulted by the Banco de la República said they believe that the CPI could reach 1.61%.

With information from: Portfolio