Analyzing and Deploying Economic Work: Conveying the Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech

Title: Provincial Finance and Economics Committee Analyzes Economic Situation in the First Half, Deploys Economic Work for the Second Half

Date: July 23, 2021

On July 21, the Finance and Economics Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to thoroughly convey the spirit of studying General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the second meeting of the 20th Central Finance and Economics Committee. The meeting aimed to implement the specific deployment of the “1310” strategy of the Provincial Party Committee, analyze and study the economic operation in the first half of the year, and deploy economic work for the second half of the year. The meeting was attended by leading officials, including Huang Kunming, Wang Weizhong, and Meng Fanli.

During the meeting, reports on the economic operation in the first half of the year and work arrangements for the upcoming period were presented by relevant provincial units. Additionally, the written reports of the Provincial Development and Reform Commission and the Provincial Health and Health Commission on the high-quality development of the local population were reviewed.

The meeting recognized the important arrangements made by General Secretary Xi Jinping in the first and second meetings of the Central Finance and Economics Committee. These arrangements focused on accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system and supporting high-quality population development. The meeting stressed the need for all attendees to thoroughly adhere to the guidance provided in the General Secretary’s speeches and inspection of Guangdong, in order to effectively improve economic work and successfully promote high-quality development that serves the overall situation.

The meeting praised the province’s efforts in the first half of the year, attributing the vigorous economic growth and overall economic recovery to the meticulous planning, systematic deployment, extensive mobilization, and vigorous implementation under the strong leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee. The attendees emphasized the importance of aligning thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the General Secretary, recognizing changes, and scientifically responding to achieve reasonable growth with improved quality.

The meeting also acknowledged the complex economic situation faced by the province and stressed the need to grasp trend changes and work solidly to tackle each problem in order to achieve the desired goals step by step. Attendees were urged to seize opportunities presented by the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, make good use of favorable macro policies, and contribute to both the stability of Guangdong’s economy and the national economy.

For the second half of the year, the meeting emphasized the need to promote the sustained and sound development of the economy actively. It identified key areas of focus, including stabilizing expectations and boosting confidence, strengthening the basic guarantee of people’s livelihood, expanding domestic and external demand, increasing effective investment, stabilizing foreign trade and investment, stimulating new economic momentum, increasing the depth of the economy, and preventing and defusing risks in the economic field.

The meeting called on party committees at all levels in the province to enhance their leadership over economic work. It urged leading cadres, especially the “top leaders” of the party and government, to fully assume their responsibilities in industries, projects, and investment promotion, reflecting their commitment through tangible results. Furthermore, relevant departments directly under the provincial government were tasked with fulfilling their functions effectively, while cities were urged to evaluate their progress against targets, learn from each other, and make significant contributions to achieving annual goals and tasks.

Provincial leaders and responsible comrades of relevant units directly under the provincial government were present at the meeting.

In conclusion, the meeting provided a comprehensive overview of the economic situation in the first half of the year and laid out strategic priorities for the second half. With the guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches, the province aims to continue its path towards high-quality development and drive both regional and national economic growth.

