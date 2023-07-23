Anas, new traffic island on the 131 between Monastir and Sestu – News

Anas has built 10 kilometers of new central traffic barriers on a section of the “Carlo Felice” state road 131, between San Sestu and Monastir.





The interventions involved the continuous section between km 13.800 and km 23.





The works concern, in detail, the construction of a new latest generation concrete barrier, designed and patented by Anas, called Ndba (National Dynamic Barrier Anas). The peculiarity of this barrier, 1.20 meters high, consists in the ability to contain any impacts with a very small displacement, even in the case of heavy vehicles and even in the case of two impacts in rapid succession.





The total investment of the works is 5 million euros and is part of a broader plan for the modernization of the 131 state road



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

