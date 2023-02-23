With the presence of President Gustavo Petro and the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, yesterday morning the inaugural act of version number 42 of the Anato Showcase began, at the Corferias facilities in the city of Bogotá, an event in which the department of Risaralda is present with its varied offer of products and services, and to which this medium was invited.

During the opening speech Paula Cortés, president of the Colombian Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies, expressed the sector’s commitment to the Government, “We want to help you in your management to make Colombia a destination of international stature. Know that you have our hand to work for the development and growth of tourism companies in prioritized areas, which will help greater competition and benefits for the traveler.

The union leader also took the opportunity to propose to the Colombian president to work in an articulated manner on six fundamental pillars, including maintaining VAT at 5% on air tickets and regarding hotel and tourism services, maintaining the VAT exemption or seeking a differential rate, in order to guarantee greater movement of trips in the country.

Also expand air and land connectivity and infrastructure; strengthen the country brand abroad, and also evaluate the financial health of the airlines, guaranteeing that they respond in case of not providing the services, since when the agencies go bankrupt they end up answering for them, with sanctions that qualify together by the Superintendency.

In his case, the President asserted that the goal of the national government is to promote tourism so that 15,000 million dollars enter the country for this concept, a fundamental sector in the transition towards a decarbonized economy, which he proposes.

“If I show natural beauty, the tourist who comes will be a person who respects and wants to look at natural beauty. If I sell cultural diversity, the tourist who comes here has to be because he wants culture. That is the tourism that I want to come to the country, by the millions, ”said the Head of State, who added that his government does not want predatory tourism.