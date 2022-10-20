Source title: Anchoring a better life, pioneering and innovating – the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

In the past few days, the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has continued to arouse widespread heated discussions among the cadres and masses in the capital. The report points out the way forward and draws a grand blueprint for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way. Everyone expressed that they were deeply inspiring and encouraged, and that they would vigorously promote the development of the capital in the new era under the guidance of the requirements set out in the report. Follow the direction of the general secretary “We are very excited, not only proud of the achievements of the great motherland in the new era, but also inspired by the grand goals put forward by the conference.” The Municipal Water Affairs Bureau organized the party members and cadres of the city’s water affairs system to listen and watch the party’s 20th Grand opening ceremony. Pan Anjun, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Municipal Water Affairs Bureau, said that the General Secretary’s report has a clear theme, rich content and prominent focus. “Looking forward to the future, we will work hard to understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implement relevant tasks and deployments, and make more and greater contributions to building a world-class harmonious and livable city!” “A series of deployment requirements in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have pointed out the direction for us to move forward, provided us with fundamental compliance, inspiring and inspiring people to forge ahead.” Su Shaolin, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Municipal Communications Administration, said that the information and communication industry in Beijing It will consciously plan and promote the work of the capital from the height of the “big man of the country”, uphold the original mission of “people’s post and telecommunications for the people”, and provide a strong and reliable network infrastructure guarantee for Beijing to build a global digital economy benchmark city. “General Secretary Xi Jinping’s report is high-profile and caring for the people. It puts forward a series of guiding opinions on the construction of ecological civilization in the new era, and also points out the direction for the development of landscaping in the capital.” said Wang Jun, full-time deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Municipal Landscaping Bureau. In recent years, under the guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization, the city’s green ecological space has been continuously expanded, and the citizens of the capital have gained a greater sense of green gain and happiness. “We must deeply understand and implement the new ideas, new theories, new arrangements and new requirements of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, scientifically plan the construction of the capital’s landscaping in the new era, and ensure that the spirit of the report takes root, blossoms and bears fruit in Beijing, and forms vivid practice. “ “After listening to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s report, we are very excited. At the same time, we deeply feel that we have a great responsibility and a glorious mission.” Chen Ling, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the China Film Museum, said that as a propaganda ideological and cultural position and a national-level public cultural service organization, China The film museum should strive to undertake the mission of raising the flag, gathering people’s hearts, cultivating new talents, revitalizing culture, and exhibiting image, deeply digging red resources, inheriting red genes, promoting and practicing the core socialist values, and stimulating the cultural innovation and creativity of the whole nation. Strengthen the spiritual strength of the people to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. All party members and cadres of the Party branches of the affiliated agencies of the Municipal Investment Promotion Service Center and foreign (non-public) party organizations exchanged and studied the experience of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in various forms. Everyone agreed that it is necessary to condense the wisdom and strength of all employees to achieve the grand goals and various tasks proposed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and to optimize the business environment with a resolute attitude, solid measures and powerful actions Good capital investment to promote various work. Innovation is the first driving force General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress that “education, technology and talents are the basic and strategic support for building a socialist modern country in an all-round way”, which made Wu Xiaolin, president of China University of Petroleum (Beijing) very excited. “As an important combination of the first productive force of science and technology, the first resource of talents, and the first driving force of innovation, colleges and universities play an irreplaceable role in serving the country’s innovation-driven development.” He said that the school will take the initiative to shoulder the mission and comprehensively upgrade top-notch innovative talents Cultivating concepts, paths and mechanisms, we will do our best to ensure the national energy security and promote the green development of energy. “It is mentioned in the report that, guided by national strategic needs, we will gather forces to carry out original and leading scientific and technological research, and resolutely win the battle of key core technologies. This is a huge spur and incentive for all scientific researchers.” Dong Jin, dean of the Edge Computing Research Institute, said that as a new R&D institution, the establishment of the institute is the result of a series of strategic decisions and deployments of scientific and technological innovation by the Party Central Committee. At present, the researchers of the institute are continuing to carry out scientific research on the core technology of “Changan Chain” software and hardware, and have made major breakthroughs in the areas of strong computing power, security and credibility of special blockchain chips, and will continue to build a higher-level district for the country. Contribute to the independent innovation system of blockchain. In the next step, we will vigorously promote the deep integration of the industrial chain, innovation chain and supply chain, and focus on cultivating high-end equipment and sensors, life Science, new energy and new materials and other strategic emerging industries and future industries will promote the high-quality economic development of Huairou, and make unremitting efforts to build Huairou Science City!” said Qin Hongxia, Deputy Director of the Achievement Transformation and Innovation Coordination Office of the Huairou Science City Management Committee. “The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposes to build a modern industrial system, insist on focusing on the development of the economy on the real economy, promote new industrialization, and accelerate the construction of a manufacturing power, quality power, aerospace power, transportation power, network power, and digital China. ” Yang Hongfu, deputy secretary of the Zhongguancun Chaoyang Park Working Committee and deputy director of the Management Committee, said that Chaoyang Park, as the forefront of technological innovation in Chaoyang District, is accelerating the construction of a core area of ​​​​the digital economy. In the future, the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be taken as the main line of regional development, and the elements of international innovation will be gathered. Guarantee and improve people’s livelihood during development The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to go deep into the masses and the grassroots, and take more measures to benefit people’s livelihood and warm people’s hearts. “The report is about people’s livelihood and directly reaching people’s hearts. It is inspiring and inspiring.” Zeng Tao, Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Wanshou Road Sub-district, Haidian District, said that as grassroots party members and cadres in the capital, we must take promoting the development of the capital in the new era as our own responsibility, and continue to Deepen the reform of the grassroots governance system and mechanism, continuously improve the effectiveness of the party building to lead the urban grassroots governance, effectively manage the people’s livelihood and practical affairs that are closely related to the lives of the people, and achieve good results and new achievements on the new journey of forging ahead. “The great achievements of the new era are made by the party and the people together, worked and struggled!” Du Chunxiao, director of the Baizhifang Sub-district Office in Xicheng District, was deeply touched by this sentence in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. She said that the safety, stability, harmony and development of the streets also require grassroots party members and cadres to work together with the residents and the units under their jurisdiction to fight, work and struggle. Those who do are always successful, and those who walk are always arriving. Party members and cadres at the grassroots level must always take the people’s yearning for a better life as their goal of struggle, “do not evade anything, and do not evade responsibility for righteousness”, and use actions to write a new era answer sheet of serving the people and taking responsibility. “The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that when it mentioned the prosperity and development of cultural undertakings and cultural industries, we should improve the modern public cultural service system and implement the strategy of driving major cultural industry projects. This has brought us great confidence and expectations.” Chaoyang District 751 Zhao Yang, deputy director of the park’s brand publicity department, said that in the face of the new strategies, new ideas and new measures put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, as a Beijing-level cultural industry demonstration park, while implementing the responsibility of state-owned enterprises, it will explore and explore the city. Update more possibilities. Efforts will be made to create more high-quality urban public spaces and cultural activities that the people can appreciate and feel, so as to better meet the new requirements and expectations of the people for urban development. Lin Guibin, Secretary of the Party Committee of Fengjiayu Town, Miyun District, said that after listening to the report of the General Secretary, the great achievements made by the country in the past ten years are vivid in his mind. 