Over the past few days, with a high degree of political consciousness and political responsibility, the majority of party members and cadres in our city have carefully studied and understood the important speeches given by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the special seminar for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels through various forms.

Everyone said that under the accelerated evolution of the current world unseen in a century, it is necessary to increase the awareness of urgency, adhere to the bottom line thinking, strengthen the will to fight, strengthen the fighting ability, deepen the understanding of Chinese-style modernization, anchor the goal of struggle, and more solidly and effectively. Do a good job of reform, development and stability, and continue to write a new chapter of the era with a sense of urgency and a high-spirited struggle.

Efforts are made to make up for the shortcomings of the weak board, strengthen the base board and enhance the advantages of the bottom board

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the next five years will be a critical period for the start of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and doing a good job in the development of these five years is crucial to achieving the goal of the second century of struggle. It is necessary to firmly grasp the problem of unbalanced and insufficient development, focus on making up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, consolidate the bottom line, and promote strengths, and study and propose new ideas and new measures to solve the problem.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech has pointed out the direction for us to move forward and provided us with the fundamental principles to follow.” Chang Bin, secretary of the Yubei District Party Committee, said that Yubei will effectively unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of the general secretary’s important speech, and learn from the depths , seek new places, and do practical work, seize the strategic opportunity of the construction of the twin-city economic circle in Chengdu-Chongqing area and the coordinated development of the city’s “one district and two clusters”, take innovation-driven as the primary driving force, stabilize the stock, expand the quantity, and improve the quality , resolutely stabilize the economic fundamentals and promote high-quality development; make good use of the biggest advantage of airport, deepen the construction of the national airport economic demonstration zone and the airport-type national logistics hub, and make every effort to improve the level of inland opening and the level of opening to the outside world in northern Yubei ; Coordinate the “two fundamentals” of urban improvement and rural revitalization, improve the level of internationalization, green and intelligent people’s culture, and strive to create a display window for the image of Chongqing’s modern metropolis; Efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and coordinate development and security. , to welcome the party’s 20th National Congress with practical achievements.

A total of 4.4998 million tourists have been received, the comprehensive tourism income has reached 1.767 billion yuan, and the forest coverage rate has increased to 70.2%… Wuxi County adheres to the priority of ecology, and strives to protect “one river with clear water and green mountains on both sides”, relying on good ecological resources, and focus on promoting the industry ECO development. Li Weidong, secretary of the Wuxi County Party Committee, said that Wuxi will closely focus on the goal of “accelerating the construction of the Yangtze River Economic Belt Ecological Priority Green Development Pilot Demonstration Zone”, adhere to traffic first, and vigorously promote Wuzhen Expressway, Wuyunkai Expressway, and Wuxi Expressway, etc. The construction of major external passages will open up dead-end roads, smooth micro-circulation, improve traffic capacity, and focus on breaking traffic bottlenecks. Give full play to the advantages of late development, make good use of the two treasures of “humanity and ecology”, insist on cultivating tourism as the first pillar industry, promote the integrated development of primary, secondary and tertiary industries, and make good mountains and waters become good scenery and good ecology. become productive forces and strive to achieve a green rise.

Li Hongyi, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Municipal Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives, said that he will combine the study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech with the study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”. “Integrated development, accelerate the construction of an agricultural socialized service system, further enhance the supply and marketing cooperatives’ ability to serve agriculture, promote the high-quality development of “Sannong” through the integration of “three cooperatives”, and effectively give full play to the party committee and government’s role in “Sannong” work. Important carrier and gripper functions.

Insist that everything is for the people and everything depends on the people

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that on the way forward, the whole party must adhere to the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, establish a firm view of the masses, implement the mass line, respect the people’s pioneering spirit, and insist that everything is for the people, relying on the people, and coming from the masses. To go to the masses, always maintain the flesh and blood ties with the people, always accept the people’s criticism and supervision, and always share the same destiny and heart with the people.

The Mingyue Mountains in midsummer are lush and lush. Not long ago, the “Strategic Planning Plan for Chongqing Dianjiang Mingyue Mountain Rural Revitalization Demonstration Belt” was released, proposing to explore a new development model of “mountain cultural tourism and mountain industry” around the “three belts” and “three districts”, and to create innovative mountain village revitalization Demonstration template. Gao Yu, director of the Dianjiang Mingyue Mountain Rural Revitalization Demonstration Belt Construction Headquarters Office, said that he will seize the major strategic opportunities for the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and the coordinated development of “one district and two clusters” to accelerate the construction of the Mingyue Mountain Rural Revitalization Demonstration Belt. According to the general requirements of “starting in one year, becoming a trend in two years, taking effect in three years, and taking shape in five years”, identify the development direction, effectively transform ecological advantages into industrial advantages, and build Mingyue Mountain into a center for the integrated development of agriculture, culture and tourism. The national health and cultural tourism agglomeration area, striving to be the vanguard of the city’s rural revitalization.

On August 1, Liu Junjun, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ersheng Town, Banan District, walked into Xingfu Village under the scorching sun to investigate the development of citrus orchards in the poverty alleviation industry. In recent years, Ersheng Town has always regarded solving the problem of “two worries and three guarantees” as the most important and urgent task, and insisted on taking the industry as an important starting point to promote the quality and efficiency of poverty alleviation work, and was awarded the title of “National Agricultural Industry” Strong town demonstration construction town “”National One Village One Product Demonstration Town”. “The benefits that ordinary people have received are real, which profoundly reflects the people-centered development idea proposed by General Secretary Xi Jinping.” Liu Junjun said that in the future, Ersheng Town will continue to focus on consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation and the effective connection of rural revitalization. Continue to expand the village collective economy, improve the village and town planning, promote farmers’ income to become rich, and promote the comprehensive realization of rural revitalization.

Work hard and work hard in a state of struggle with a zero mentality

At present, the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and the evolution of the world, the changes of the times, and the changes of history are more obvious. my country’s development is faced with new strategic opportunities, new strategic tasks, new strategic stages, new strategic requirements, and new strategic environments. The risks and challenges that need to be dealt with, and the contradictions and problems that need to be resolved are more complicated than ever.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the whole party must hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, adhere to the guidance of the latest achievements in the modernization of Marxism in China, strengthen the self-confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and unswervingly advance The historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

In the past few days, Zhang Guanghua, vice chairman of the Municipal Youth Chamber of Commerce and chairman of Chongqing Enzhi Industrial Group Co., Ltd., took students from Hubei and Shaanxi on a summer cultural trip in Wuxi. “We rely on the unique natural scenery of Wuxi to dig deep into the cultural resources of Wuyan, and promote and inherit traditional culture through special research activities to enhance cultural self-confidence.” Zhang Guanghua said that we will make full use of Chongqing’s local agricultural product industry, cultural resources and tourism. resources, stimulate and release the potential of rural vitality, promote the integrated development of agriculture, culture and tourism, and work hard and bravely in the grand blueprint of rural revitalization.

Tongliang Anju Ancient City is a thousand-year-old ancient city. There are many cultural relics and historical sites in the scenic area, and buildings in Ming and Qing Dynasties are lined up. Recently, it has been sunny and high temperature. Peng Xiaoying, Secretary of the Party Committee of Anju Town and Director of the Management Committee of Anju Ancient City Scenic Area, went deep into the ancient city scenic spot to check the fire safety and production safety of residential buildings and cultural relics, scenic spots and so on. Peng Xiaoying said that he will closely combine the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech with the promotion of local development. Going to build Anju Ancient City into a “watcher” of waterfront city civilization, and build it into an internationally renowned cultural tourism destination.

Not long ago, the NetEase Cultural and Creative Digital Economy Industrial Park jointly built by NetEase, Nan’an District and Chongqing Economic and Technological Development Zone has become one of the top ten demonstration projects for the expansion of Chongqing’s service industry. Ju Xiaodong, general manager of Netease Cultural and Creative Digital Economy Industrial Park, said: “In the future, he will lead the team to focus on the center, serve the overall situation, continue to increase the promotion and promotion of Chongqing city by using its own advantages, take the initiative to introduce enterprises and serve enterprises, and serve Chongqing. Become a new gathering place, incubation place, and take-off place for the digital industry to contribute.”