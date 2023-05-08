Ancient and rare statuette depicting Osiris discovered in Poland » Science News

A surprising find in the Lublin countryside!

Two ancient figurines depicting the Egyptian god Osiris and a bust of the Roman god Bacchus were found in the Opole district of Lublin, Poland. An amazing discovery was made in early May by Krzysztof Kozłowski, who, having obtained permission from the Conservator of the Lublin Voivodeship, conducted a search for historical monuments in Kluczkowice (Opole district). The figurines he found, which at first glance resembled images of a “pharaoh” and a “goddess”, were handed over to the Lublin conservation office. Facebook post from the Lubelskie Voivodeship Conservatory of Monuments (LWKZ), “The find, so unusual in our area, raised questions about the authenticity of the artifacts (…). Thanks to cooperation with the National Museum in Lublin and scientists from the Faculty of Archeology of the University of Warsaw, it was possible to confirm that these are original objects from Ancient Egypt and Ancient Rome, ”he wrote.

Thanks to the collaboration with the National Museum in Lublin and the scientists of the Faculty of Archeology of the University of Warsaw, the ancient record of the finds was confirmed. Osiris was made in the 1st millennium BC and the bust of Bacchus in the 1st century AD Dr. Łukasz Miechowicz of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnology of the Polish Academy of Sciences in Warsaw has determined that the artifacts are part of the Kleniewski family’s ancient collection, which was kept in the Kluczkowice Palace until the Second World War. The Osiris statuette was probably acquired for the collection by Maria Kleniewska during her stay in Egypt in 1904.

At that time, she and her daughter spent 4 months in Cairo, which she writes about in her memoirs. “The bronze bust of the Roman god Bacchus was discovered around 1906 by Fr. Antoni Chotyński, chaplain of the Kleniewski family in Dratów (now Zagłoba/Wrzelów). They were found in a richly equipped grave of a deceased of Przeworsk culture”. In April of this year, Dr. Miechowicz conducted verification research at the location where the figurines were found. The action was attended by representatives of the Chodlik Ancient Society and the Association of Opole Explorers “Topór”. During the search, another bronze Egyptian statuette of Osiris was discovered. It measures 8.5 cm in height and is equipped with two suspension rings. The artifact was discovered by Andrzej Kołodziej. The Kleniewski family lived in the palace until 1942. Their possessions were confiscated and transferred to the administration of the SS. The Kleniewskis left hastily for Warsaw, taking only their personal belongings with them, Miechowicz decided. Presumably, the repository, which included the artifacts discovered in Kluczkowice, may have been hidden in 1942 by owners leaving their ancestral home or soon after the war when the Kleniewski’s palace equipment was dispersed and looted.