Ancient riddle of the Mayan calendar solved

Researchers have long suspected that the calendar tracked astronomical events, specifically the time it takes for a planet to appear in the same place in the night sky as seen from Earth, called the synodic period of the planets. However, the study, published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica, shows that the Mayan calendar cycles cover a much larger period of time than previously thought.

“Although previous research has attempted to show planetary connections for the 819-day count, their four-part, color-aligned scheme is too brief to fit well with the synodic periods of the visible planets,” wrote anthropologist John Linden, a Tulane Alumnus, and Victoria Bricker, PhD, Professor Emeritus at Tulane University School of Liberal Arts. “Increasing the length of the calendar to 20 periods of 819 days results in a pattern in which the synodic periods of all visible planets coincide with the stations of the larger 819-day calendar.

The calendar was previously thought to refer to four cycles of 819, but this time span did not fit the synodic periods of all the planets visible to the naked eye: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. The researchers found that it takes 20 cycles of 819 days, or about 45 years, to match the synodic periods of all visible planets.

Within 20 cycles, each planet goes through a certain number of synodic periods, quite a number of times: Mercury every cycle, Venus every 5 cycles, Saturn every 6 cycles, Jupiter every 19 cycles, and Mars every 20 cycles.

Each synodic period is less than 819 days, but only Mercury has a synodic period that occurs multiple times in a cycle. The combination of the cycles can be used to predict the position of the planets, which, according to Linden and Bricker, is also associated with important dates and celebrations.

“The Mayan astronomers who developed the 819-day count were not limited to a single planet, but saw it as a larger calendar system that could be used to predict all synodic periods of the visible planets,” the authors write.

This research goes a long way towards expanding the knowledge of how the ancient Maya conducted astronomy and is part of a decades-long quest to understand the complexities of the ancient Maya calendars.