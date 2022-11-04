ANCONA – The Court of the capital of the Marche sentenced the Pesaro doctor to three years in prison Massimiliano Mecozzi, 60 years old, for manslaughter (with interdiction from the profession for five years). Mecozzi had cured with homeopathic remedies Francesco Bonifazi, from Cagli, who died at the age of 7, on May 27, 2017, from bilateral bacterial otitis. The little patient died at the Salesi hospital in Ancona, where he had arrived three days earlier in very serious condition and was then declared clinically dead. The family members, on the advice of the doctor, had treated him only with homeopathy.

According to the accusation, Mecozzi did not consider antibiotics necessary even when the child showed signs of the first aggravation. The sentence was read a little while ago by the judge Francesca Pizii, after two and a half hours in the council chamber. The Prosecutor’s Office, with the prosecutor Daniele Paci, had asked for a four-year sentence. Mecozzi was not in the courtroom today. Instead, there were the child’s mother and maternal grandfather. The doctor, who has resumed practice and has no precautionary measures, was defended by the lawyer Fabio Palazzo.