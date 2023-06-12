And how would the Assembly be? Who follows, who doesn’t?

As in the Council of Pereira, most of its members hope to repeat, the novelties are not many.

They say that after one obtains some power it is very difficult to get away from it, that seems to happen in many of the current public servants, who after having obtained their seat in the council or in the assembly, decide to run again and as a result of This has postponed their stay in said corporations for a long period.

In previous days we did the exercise of making known who of the current councilors want to put their name up for consideration again, who will aspire to a new position and who definitely do not want to know more about the story. This time we did the exercise with the deputies from Risaralda.

In this sense, as in the Municipal Duma, the department’s assembly will have nine of its current deputies, in the hope of continuing there, two of them claim to be governors of Risaralda and only one has expressed his intention to not be part of either one or the other.

Faced with this situation, the pre-candidates who seek to reach the Risaralda Assembly for the first time or who were at the time and want to return, as is the case of Juan Carlos Valencia Montoya, current departmental president of the Unión por la Gente party, will have to double or to triple their efforts to achieve their goal, since there is no doubt that the current deputies through their management and experience seem to already have a fairly fertile ground in their intention to get there again.

Given

Unlike the council where there are 19 seats, the assembly only has 12, this clearly represents a narrower margin of achieving a seat for the new ones.

Those who want to repeat

Carlos Andrés Gil González, from the Conservative Party and who is also currently the president of the corporation.

Jaime Esteban Duque García, Liberal Party and current second vice president.

José Durges Espinosa Martínez, political affiliation with the Democratic Center Party and is first vice president.

Diomedes de Jesús Toro, belonging to the Liberal Party.

Diego Alberto Naranjo Escobar, Conservative Party.

Carlos Wilson Suárez Zuluaga, who is also part of the Conservative Party.

Mario Rendón, from the Liberal Party, arrived recently after the resignation of Juan Diego Patiño.

Duván Murillo Grajales, Union for the People Party.

Paola Andrea Nieto Londoño, the only lady of the two who wants to repeat, is part of and is also the president of Cambio Radical.

Those who aspire to new positions

Daniel Silva Orrego, Alternative Coalition Party – governorship

Claudia Juliana Enciso Montes, Conservative Party – governor

The one who does not intend to repeat or continue