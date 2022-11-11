ROME. The quarrel with Paris is already on fire for her, there is no need to pour more petrol. So first of all prudence. When he wants to intervene, at the right moment, Sergio Mattarella will do it in private with the various protagonists using the “moral suasion”, which is usually the more effective the less it is announced in public. He sure won’t wash his hands of it. In the meantime, however, zero utterances by the president on the Ocean Viking affair, no blows here and there, indeed “not even a sigh” as they dryly warn from his parts. The issue primarily affects the government, which will have to decide which path to take as the Constitution provides.

Among other things, the president is in the Netherlands for a visit which is part of his representative duties. The news of the diplomatic crisis reached him in the midst of commitments that began with a visit to the Dutch Parliament, culminating in an interview with Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whom many consider our “black beast” (he leads the front of the so-called frugal countries which accuse us of having holes in our hands). In the afternoon visit to the Anne Frank house-museum, then a concert offered in honor of King William Alexander and Queen Maxima with whom Mattarella had lunch. In short, a particularly busy program. Accompanying the president is the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani: it is possible that they have exchanged some opinions on the reaction of France and, perhaps, on how the government will want to move. But even on this absolutely sewn mouths.

Certainly the president cannot be enthusiastic about the new break with France. To call him sorry would be an understatement. Among other things, for him it is an unpleasant déjà vu. He had had to painstakingly mend relations three years ago, after the then head of the Farnesina Luigi Di Maio went to support the violent revolt of the yellow vests, unleashing the wrath of the Elysée. To prevent an encore, three weeks ago, Mattarella had facilitated the first direct contacts between Giorgia Meloni fresh from the oath and the French president Emmanuel Macron so that they could understand each other better by talking to each other. Unfortunately, from what we see today, the trick was not enough. Now the harsh reaction from beyond the Alps risks worsening Italy’s position in Europe, which also would very much need to gather concrete solidarity not only on migrants but also on the energy and public accounts front.

Wanting to look for a trace of Mattarella’s concerns, it is sufficient to listen to the concepts expressed by the president in the face to face with Rutte. They contain a 360-degree recall, with many recipients. “The challenges facing each other require a common commitment by the Union, they are not challenges that any country alone can solve”, Mattarella insisted, “they are challenges that only Europe as a whole can face”. Those who presume to be able to do it themselves risk a tragic hole in the water. It takes harmony, you have to work to find it. And again: «We need to be aware that we have the responsibility on our shoulders to make the Union more and more a true common home, inspired by the values ​​on which it is founded. Not a community of mere economic relations but a community of values, of the rule of law, of human rights ». Human rights, in fact. And the sense of humanity that comes first.