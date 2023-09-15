And Migliacci flew into the blue painted blue – Rome

Roma – “I waited for him for hours, but Mimmo didn’t show up. I was furious, I later learned that he had gone to the seaside with Franca Gandolfi, his wife. So I went home, I only had 300 lire in my pocket, and I decided to buy a bottle of Chianti to get drunk. I fell asleep and when I woke up, still half asleep, I looked at two reproductions of Chagall taped to the wall. One was The woman with the red cockwith the red rooster flying in the blue sky, the other era The painter and his model, with the painter having his face painted blue. And there the first words came out..”

Image: Marc Chagall, Red rooster in the night1944

Franco Migliacci he was 77 years old when Gino Castaldo interviewed him for La Repubblica in what was one of the most extraordinary testimonies on the origin of probably the most famous Italian song in the world.

Let’s talk about In the blue, painted blueo di Fly if you prefer. The song written by Domenico Modugno and by Franco Migliacci who won the Sanremo Festival in 1958, later becoming a national anthem, a global success, a song symbolizing an era, of a changing world, of an Italy ready to be reborn new, as American as those outstretched arms of the swinger screamer Modugno evoked during the performance of the song on the Sanremo stage, a country ready to ride the economic boom, the revenge of a generation that had canceled fascism and that had risen from the dust and rubble of the post-war period.

Franco Migliacci, the poet who wrote those words, died today, 15 September 2023 in Rome at the age of 92. In his long life and career he was the author of numerous songs and unforgettable songs. We also like to remember him for another small detail, which always emerges from the 2007 interview when Migliacci answers the question of how he and Modugno then arrived at the version of the song that we all know, and he says “Arguing to death. Six months of outbursts. One was on the word ‘trapunto’ (of stars), which I wanted to remove because it seemed old to me, he told me: “You must be at the service of a singer and I tell you that I sing that word very well”. But to the song there was no outlet, it remained compressed. One day, Franca later told me this, Mimmo was in front of the window and a gust of wind suddenly made it open, and he then shouted happily: “Flying! oh oh”. I, who loved the futurists, immediately liked the idea of ​​that sequence of infinities: flying, singing. So we finally completed the song….”.

IN THE BLUE PAINTED IN BLUE

by Franco Migliacci and Domenico Modugno

(1958 Fonit Cetra – played by Domenico Modugno and Johnny Dorelli)

I think a dream like this will never come back

I painted my hands and face blue

Then, suddendly, I was kidnapped by the wind

And I began to fly in the infinite sky

Flying oh, oh

Singing oh, oh

In the blue painted blue

Happy to be up there

And I flew, I flew happily higher than the sun

And even higher

While the world slowly disappeared far away down there

Sweet music played just for me

Flying oh, oh

Singing oh, oh

In the blue painted blue

Happy to be up there

But all dreams fade away in the dawn

When the moon sets, it takes them with it

But I continue to dream in your beautiful eyes

Which are blue like a sky studded with stars

Flying oh, oh

Singing oh, oh

In the blue of your blue eyes

Happy to be down here

And I continue to fly happily higher than the sun

And even higher

While the world slowly disappears in your blue eyes

Your voice is sweet music that plays for me

Flying oh, oh

Singing oh, oh

In the blue of your blue eyes

Happy to be down here

In the blue of your blue eyes

Happy to be down here

with tea

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

