Since its release, Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, by Shakira and Bizarrap has managed to rank as the most streamed track on Spotify’s Global Top 50. This debut becomes the song with the most streams in a single day in 2023, as well as being the song with the most streams in a single day in the history of Spotify in Spain and Colombia.

The song, which exceeded 15 million streams, is the most listened to in Spanish-speaking markets such as Argentina, Colombia, Chile or Mexico, and has managed to be in the top 10 in markets such as Switzerland (7), Luxembourg (5) and Malt (6).

The numbers also move in Google. This is how the searches go:

– In the last 7 days, “Shakira” is the person who has generated the most search interest in Colombia.

– BZRP Music Session #53 ft. Shakira is the song with the most search interest in Colombia in the last 7 days.

– The question with the greatest search interest in Colombia is “What is the name of Piqué’s girlfriend”, in the last 7 days.

– Colombians who searched for Shakira in the last 7 days are also associating the search with Casio.

– Searches related to “Twingo” increased +250% and “Casio” +110%, respectively.

Most searched questions about Shakira, last 7 days in Colombia

1. What is the name of Shakira’s new song?

2. Is Shakira’s new song for Piqué?

3. How old is Shakira?

4. Who has more money Shakira or Piqué?

5. What happened to Shakira?

6. What is the name of Piqué’s girlfriend?

7. With whom did Piqué cheat on Shakira?

8. What time does Shakira’s song come out?

9. Where is Shakira from?

10. How much money does Shakira have?

And really, women don’t cry anymore, do women bill?

Female empowerment in business and entrepreneurship in the region is a latent reality, Shakira put a phrase that resonates and echoes to analyze.

How many women lead Latin American businesses? Do they bill more or less?The Colombian singer Shakira, in her last session with Bizarrap stated that “women no longer cry, women bill” What is the reality of Latin American women entrepreneurs?

According to Alegra.com, the leading electronic invoicing platform for MSMEs in Latam, Latin American female entrepreneurs billed up to 60% more than men in the region in 2022. In Colombia, the proportion is above average with 65%. more.

Entrepreneurship is a path that more and more women choose in the region, due to the advantages associated with having their own business: greater freedom, time management and many times, higher profits.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, Latin America is one of the regions with the highest female entrepreneurship in the world. This is because the region presents fewer development opportunities for women in the traditional labor market; as well as large wage gaps.

Situation in MSMEs

In Latin America, SMEs make up 90% of the business fabric, contributing 28% of GDP and generating more than half of the jobs. According to Alegra.com, the management and billing platform for small businesses, more than 62% of Latin American startups are founded by women.

Most of these ventures are in the retail, gastronomy, and beauty industry. Likewise, among the women who bill with their enterprises, those between the ages of 25 and 45 stand out.

And in electronic commerce?

According to Alegra Tienda, Alegra’s online store platform with more than 10,000 registered online stores in the region, confirms that the trend to sell and invoice online is also female territory. 63% of online stores created correspond to female entrepreneurs and sales are 76% above those achieved by men’s stores.

“Empowerment to grow and overcome obstacles is something that is present, the situation evolved to continue insisting on equality, but leading different areas worldwide, in this case internet sales”, says Victoria Marcó, Marketing Leader at Alegra .com.

