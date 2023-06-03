And the property tax?

I’m on my way out!

AMADEO GONZALEZ TRIVIÑO

A citizen outcry prompted me to write these notes, since the vast majority of them focus on a whole phenomenon that seeks to describe the image of a provincial leader, perhaps with the remnants of those stories that the writer left us at the time. Gabriel García Márquez, when he sought the literary form to describe those characters who must fulfill a public function as the first authority of the municipality and who perhaps due to irresponsibility, negligence, mediocrity or ultimately ignorance, it is traditional to receive a simple response from them, but with far-reaching consequences, when faced with the outcry of the authorities or the citizens, any conversation or claim ends with a hackneyed and well-known phrase: “I’M GOING OUT, THE NEXT MAYOR WILL SOLVE THAT”, or ultimately, “And what can I do, if my mandate is over.”

This issue seems inconsequential and unimportant, but when it comes to security or surveillance against crime, it is serious, and even more so, when seeking a solution to the economic problems of citizens in what we all know as tax collection. predial.

On the occasion of the information about the fall of a Municipal Agreement in the city of Neiva, where some parameters were established for the increase in the property tax rate, it occurred to us to look for a way to understand this management of other municipalities and we found that On the occasion of the installation of the IGAC offices in some towns such as Garzón, they have been in charge of establishing and including within the corresponding range the new constructions of about 2,700 properties, all of which has generated a reaction and an attitude of questioning. that it is worth reviewing and establishing boundaries, between legality or arbitrariness.

It is evident that all the constructions and the review of the appraisal for the payment of the property tax is done, it is evident that in turn, the citizens know and know what to expect with the administration at the moment in which their properties, their constructions and their projects, must be affected in one way or another by said increases or values ​​to be applied for each particular case, but that in turn, the public administration is truly respectful of due process and the legality of its administrative acts. .

In turn, it is held that the officials of the new IGAC office, in record time, have proceeded to visit, appraise and include in the cadastral charter many of these properties, which set the prices by “ojimeter”, and that on the scandalous appraisal that they were made, they took a percentage equivalent to 60% as the basis of the property collection, according to the socioeconomic stratum and the sector, without having at all and without any consideration, of the real appraisal or the internal recognition of many of said constructions, for when they have not had access to them, they have voluntarily established the values ​​and have proceeded to apply the corresponding rates so that today, the lamentation and crying of users spreads and overwhelms all citizens.

In addition to the above, it is noted that the buildings that already existed within the municipality, will in turn be subject to said review, gradually and that the increases that are made, proportionally and progressively, will rise until reaching the corresponding rates. to generate income for the municipality and thus, have resources for their public investments.

We ask ourselves: were the users or owners of such works notified of an administrative act, were they timely informed of such values? Where is the legality of their appraisal and with how much time were they notified of the charge that was now applied to them, in order not to be assaulted in their good faith, from one day to the next?

This way of proceeding by the administration is strange, unfair and inequitable, and some citizens say they are complaining and that the popular response they should receive is: “I’M GOING OUT NOW, let the next president take care of that…”

After learning about this text, a friend told me: “You are going to make the president angry” to which I replied: “Fortunately, as he says: “He’s on his way out”…