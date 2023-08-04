And the real proposals? Recommendations to vote well

You just need to have a computer or a cell phone to ask ChatGpt: What are the main problems in Cali? And this artificial intelligence system tells us these 6: Violence and crime, Social inequality, Poverty and unemployment, Environmental contamination and access to public services.

We all know that already. Cali is over diagnosed. I am almost sure that these problems are transversal in all the main cities of Colombia. The subject is. How the hell do we fix these problems?

Are the candidates for mayor or governorship going to tell us the same? They will tell us that they have the solution to these problems, that they are experts on these issues and that they are going to get us out of the crisis we have been living through for years. Hopefully if they have the master key to solve at least one, I’m happy with one.

I think that citizens have to go a little further. These are some questions about the candidates to vote conscientiously.

1. Do you have a really executable plan or proposal, not smoke?

2. Is it well surrounded, what alliances are behind it?

3. Do you have the capacity to build a luxury team?

4. Can you build a bridge with the national government?

5. Do you have the ability to manage a city and lead a government team?

6. Do you feel that you are an honest, ethical and corrupt person?

7. Have you been in any previous exercise or political position and do you have any pending investigations to resolve?

If you have time, look at the government plan and find out about its proposals. Keep an eye on the media debates to learn more about the campaign proposals. After a little research, vote for the candidate you think is in the best interest of the city or department.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

