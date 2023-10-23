And we have what we wanted is the story of one family and the disintegration of Czechoslovakia Culture | .a week

the film chronicles December 31, 1992, which went down in history as the last day of the Czechoslovak Republic. For the Varchal family, it was a day of reckoning with the past. It surfaced years later and stirred up passions. Dávid had a heart attack while his son confronted him with his file testifying to his cooperation with the ŠtB. From the hospital, he had no influence on the discussions at home, so he could not tell his side of the story to the family. Those closest to him, including his longtime friend, are confronted by the past. Tormented by anger, distrust and condemnation, but also by love, loyalty and distrust of the authenticity of information from those times, they analyze the past.

The Canadian student Charlie, who was brought by Dávid’s youngest son Michal, is also a witness to all this. She is largely an observer of the events. At the same time, she tries to understand the situation herself, why one small country is divided into two even smaller ones, how it can happen so peacefully and why cooperation with the secret service is perceived as something bad and wrong. It becomes a tool for foreign viewers who are not familiar with Czechoslovak history and therefore lose the context. Charlie asks some questions for them and helps them find their way around.

As the atmosphere in the apartment thickens, events from the past are revealed, slowly rewriting the family history. At the same time, there is a clear warning that paper can withstand a lot and not everything that is written is true. The records can be falsified, as well as supplemented or shortened by certain events, or they can be subtly changed to reflect our requirements. What seems to be true may not be true.

