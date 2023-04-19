And what about the teachers in rehabilitation centers? – breaking latest news

Public opinion in Ecuador debates about the murders and attempts at violence between criminal groups that live in social rehabilitation centers throughout the country, especially in the province of Loja —where people lived in relative calm and control—, but which, For some time now, the institutionality of the State would be alienated and placed in the hands of organized crime; however, the work environment of the teaching staff for people deprived of their liberty (PPL), who would be living between panic and harassment, has not yet been discussed.

Rita, protected name, told Diario Crónica that, in recent months, the risk of working in rehabilitation centers in Loja has increased; either in the one located on the road to Zamora Huayco, as well as in the Center for Adolescent Offenders (CAI), located on the rise to the Colinas Lojanas neighborhood. “All of us teachers are under stress because they even threaten us with kidnapping”, she specified while denouncing that their situation does not transcend in public opinion because they do not have the guarantees to denounce. “Teachers remain silent, for fear of reprisals.”

Our source maintains that the teachers of the CAI and the Loja No. 1 Deprivation of Liberty Center (CPL) are subjected to too much fear, due to the cases of violence that have occurred in prisons. “They are governed by the inmates, to the point that last week a detainee was killed in front of his daughters,” supporting the request to resume education remotely or virtually, instead of doing it in person. “A boy from Chinapintza, in Nangaritza, for example, they took him to the CAI and he is injured, his mother takes care of him because he has come from Esmeraldas, but the boy is threatened with death,” he said, as part of the drama that is taking place in Loja jails.

For her part, Sara Reyes Espinosa, director of the Brother Ángel Pastrana Corral Fiscomisional Educational Unit (UEAPC), an institution in charge of providing 16 public teachers for 120 students, from 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the rehabilitation centers, for basic education and high school students, announced that no acts of violence against teachers have been registered. “We have been working there for more than 30 years and no situation has arisen at the teacher level; the students are respectful, and rather they protect them”, said the official, being categorical in pointing out that the work environment would enjoy tranquility. In addition, she commented on the modality of studies, the same one that would be maintained in person due to the efficiency in the teaching-learning process. “When we live through the pandemic, we adopt the virtual modality, as in all educational establishments, but it cannot be resumed because the best thing is the contact of the student with the teacher, with the aim of offering what is called emotional support and achieving connection external in those deprived of liberty”, he detailed.

He explained that the institution provides teachers to rehabilitation centers throughout the country, where there have been no threats against educators. “We have teachers —in the entire Ecuadorian prison system—, where the violence is more serious; The service is suspended for a few days, but then classes resume,” said the director of the UEAPC. She added that the attempts at violence would be taking place at times that do not coincide with the working hours of teachers in prisons. “These events occur on weekends or at night and early morning, but not during their work hours,” she pointed out.

Finally, Reyes Espinosa highlighted the protocol of the commitment letter signed at the beginning of the school year, by the representative of the National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) and the UEAPC, as well as the teachers , where the working conditions would be accepted. “After the last riot I asked all the teachers and none have asked me to change or that they don’t want to be there; in no way”, but he also insisted that the institutional vision would be bound by the postulates of Monsignor Leonidas Proaño and brother Ángel Pastrana Corral. (YO)

120 basic education and high school students receive classes at the Loja rehabilitation center.