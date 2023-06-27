Home » And why don’t they display the building permits?
And why don't they display the building permits?

by admin
And why don’t they display the building permits?

And why don’t they display the building permits? Details June 27, 2023 – 00:06 District

The discomfort of the residents of Carrera 1 with Calle 26 in the Bellavista neighborhood, a sector known as ‘Los Cocos’ in Santa Marta, continues, and all because despite the fact that they have called the authorities for the construction that is being carried out there, In the one that closed the road after its owners apparently won a legal lawsuit, the permits are not displayed in a visible place as required by law. The community continues to insist and call on the District’s Public Space Defender Unit to enforce the rule, although it was learned that it announced that the work is being done legally. So if the execution of the works is transparent, why aren’t the permits displayed so that the neighbors can intervene if they feel affected? Why didn’t the officials who made the visit to inspect the work demand that the construction license be displayed? Something happens? Photo THE INFORMER

