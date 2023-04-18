ANDA solves doubts and user reports after a storm on Sunday with a 915 call center

The National Administration of Aqueducts and Sewers (ANDA), continues to improve the supply and quality of drinking water for autonomous users by attending to their queries and complaints at the 915 call center.

This Tuesday, the president of ANDA, Rubén Alemán, verified the service received by users of the institution in the call center. “This closeness to our customers is important. We are fulfilling this task, we have come to demonstrate the way in which our collaborators serve users ”, he indicated.

The owner received calls from: receipt numbers, consultation on where to pay the bills and alerts for leak hunters. In this way, according to Alemán, he always ensures that he is close to the population.

In the ANDA call center around 1,200 daily calls are answered. Yesterday, in a timely and efficient manner, the autonomous doubled the number of services, generating responses to 2,711 queries from users, due to the effects on the national drinking water system due to the rains on Sunday, April 16; which were resolved.

“Also, we have verified and I thank the 915 team, since the number of calls doubled: between Sunday and Monday we received more than 2,000 calls due to the ravages of the storm that caused 14 electrical failures in the supply sources. Now we are in normal conditions, we have reestablished the supply”, indicated the head of ANDA.

The verification of the service that ANDA provides to the users of the institution is part of the axes of work with which the work carried out by the staff is governed: supply, water quality, sanitation, energy efficiency and customer service.

In the event of any doubt or complaint, the population can contact the 915 call center, or contact ANDA on WhatsApp 7838-1462.

