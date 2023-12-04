ANDE records record electricity consumption on Thursday afternoon

On Thursday afternoon, a record electricity consumption was recorded, highlighted the Director of Distribution of the National Electricity Administration, engineer Esteban Molinas.

He explained that at 1:47 p.m. this Thursday, November 30, the INS instantaneous Power Demand record was surpassed again, for the second time in the month, by registering a value of 4,372 MW.

He highlighted that this new consumption peak exceeds that registered on Sunday, November 12, which reached a power demand of 4,312 MW, at 10:03 p.m.

Finally, he mentioned that the Paraguayan electrical system, both in Transmission and Distribution, responded according to the requirements of high demand.

