The National Electricity Administration started a promotion called “Epaga ha epaga sa’ive”, which waives late payment surcharges to encourage the payment of accumulated bills, which began on Monday, March 20, and will run until April 20, current year.

Lic. Nancy Benítez, commercial manager of the ANDE of San Pedro, indicated that this campaign promoted to pay all pending bills in cash is aimed at private low-voltage users, as well as municipalities and entities such as sanitation boards.

This new promotion lasts for one month, so people are urged to go to the institution’s headquarters to verify the plans or forms of payment that the user who is in arrears can access and thus avoid the disconnection of electrical service.

This campaign is promoted as part of the actions carried out by the National Government through ANDE, to accompany and facilitate the payment of accumulated debts of clients, in order to avoid the disconnection of the electricity supply of clients who are in arrears. .