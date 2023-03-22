Home News ANDE starts a new promotion that waives late fees for accumulated invoices
News

ANDE starts a new promotion that waives late fees for accumulated invoices

by admin
ANDE starts a new promotion that waives late fees for accumulated invoices

The National Electricity Administration started a promotion called “Epaga ha epaga sa’ive”, which waives late payment surcharges to encourage the payment of accumulated bills, which began on Monday, March 20, and will run until April 20, current year.

Lic. Nancy Benítez, commercial manager of the ANDE of San Pedro, indicated that this campaign promoted to pay all pending bills in cash is aimed at private low-voltage users, as well as municipalities and entities such as sanitation boards.

This new promotion lasts for one month, so people are urged to go to the institution’s headquarters to verify the plans or forms of payment that the user who is in arrears can access and thus avoid the disconnection of electrical service.

This campaign is promoted as part of the actions carried out by the National Government through ANDE, to accompany and facilitate the payment of accumulated debts of clients, in order to avoid the disconnection of the electricity supply of clients who are in arrears. .


See also  Central Media Watches Wuhan | Technology Empowers Agriculture Digital Village 2021 Digital Village Development Conference Held in Wuhan-Finance News

You may also like

Why spider expert Codadrea from Essen is so...

Workshops aim to reinforce the correct handling of...

Francia Márquez denounced alleged attack during her visit...

Robert Habeck doesn’t understand that the majority doesn’t...

Illegal mining activities multiply in Napo and deforest...

Atrato waters. Social Control 2022.

Microsoft Receives First Native Certification for Cloud Data...

Alto Paraná does not have a presence on...

A man was murdered inside a Codazzi house

Protest against bike path expansion: Graz KFG politician...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy