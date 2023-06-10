Andean music sounds in the “Mono Núñez”

The best melodies of Colombian music have been playing since last Thursday at the Gerardo Arellano Coliseum in Ginebra, Valle, when the 49th “Mono” Núñez Festival is held.

The event, which lasts until Sunday, is considered the annual celebration of Andean music in Colombia and is held every year in homage to the composer Benigno el “Mono” Núñez.

Declared in 2003 Cultural Patrimony of the Nation, the new edition of the Festival has programmed contests, meetings, concerts, among others, for all the visitors and musicians who have registered to compete for the different recognitions granted for their talent.

Invitation

The organization of the event invited Valle del Cauca, Colombians and foreign tourists to enjoy these days in Geneva the Andean musical airs of Colombia.

Likewise, he indicated that fourteen contestants participate in each of the modalities for the “Mono” Nuñez Vocal and Instrumental National Grand Prize, representing the departments of Boyacá, Caldas, Cundinamarca, Huila, Nariño, Santander, Valle del Cauca, Bogotá, Caqueta, Quindio and Risaralda.

Jorge Escobar, spokesman for the Board of Directors of Funmúsica, stated that “this festival is a real party, an annual fair dedicated to Colombian Andean music. Attending it is like immersing yourself in a musical congress, with a wide menu of activities that go from 10 in the morning to midnight”.

Programming

During the festival, the Interpreters and Unpublished Works contests are held

In addition, the “Octavio Marulanda Morales” Meeting of Autochthonous Expressions has been scheduled at Colegio La Salle.

The traditional Festival de la Plaza is also held in the main park of Geneva with a varied artistic presentation.

The “Mateo Ibarra” Children’s Meeting is also held in the square.

As for the concerts, the Dialogue Concerts are held at the Colegio La Inmaculada and Colegio La Salle; Cultural Heritage Concert at the Gerardo Arellano Coliseum this Saturday; International Music Concert at the Gerardo Arellano Coliseum on Sunday.

In addition, there is a wide presentation of professional artists who have come to participate in the festival.

Comments