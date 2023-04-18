Andinas FC de Chimborazo, obtain a national runner-up

SOCCER

The representatives of Chimborazo in women’s futsal, achieved a national vice championship, in a vibrant match against Deportivo Santo Domingo, Andinas Fútbol Club fell 4-6, despite not winning the title, the conclusions are positive

Several teams participated in this championship, which makes it clear that women’s soccer in Ecuador continues to grow and get stronger every day.



In an exciting and adrenaline-filled match, Andinas FC, the Chimboracense women’s soccer representative team, was runner-up in the 2023 National Futsal Championship. The final score was 4-6 with a victory for Deportivo Santo Domingo. Despite the defeat, the Andinas FC team demonstrated a solid level in its 2 previous matches, leaving the name of Chimborazo high.

Throughout the tournament, the “Andean” players demonstrated great commitment and dedication to achieve the goals that the team led by Professor Bryan Carguaytongo had set for itself. The championship final was a closely contested match, back and forth, in which both teams sought victory from the opening whistle. However, it was Deportivo Santo Domingo who took the win thanks to their great performance on the pitch and the effectiveness of their forwards.

Despite the defeat, the runner-up position obtained by Andinas FC is an outstanding achievement in the history of Chimboracense women’s soccer and a great incentive to continue working and improving in the future. The players and the coaching staff deserve recognition for their great effort and dedication in the championship. The competition featured the participation of other prominent teams such as La Unión FC and ISC.