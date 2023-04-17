Andre Rubello won the Monte Carlo Masters title

Andre Rubello won his first Masters 1000 title by defeating youngster Holger Rooney 5-7 6-2 7-5 in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters. Rublev trailed his 19-year-old Danish opponent 4-1 in the deciding set but fought back once to save two break points before leveling the match. A double fault by Roane gave Robello a 6-5 lead. Which helped 25-year-old Russian tennis star Robello finally win his 13th ATP title. “I don’t know what to say,” Russian world number six Rublev said. “1-4, 0/30 down, then saving break points I was thinking maybe there was no chance of winning.” But somehow I did it.” Rublev had lost the previous two Masters 1000 finals after defeats in Monte Carlo and Cincinnati in 2021. “I was hoping inside that I would get a chance,” added Robleau. “Play until the end. I remember the last final and when I was losing I thought I had no chance and I was going down mentally. But today I thought, ‘Just believe until the end’, and that’s what I was trying to do in the third set.”