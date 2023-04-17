Home » Andre Rubello won the Monte Carlo Masters title
Andre Rubello won the Monte Carlo Masters title

Andre Rubello won the Monte Carlo Masters title

Andre Rubello won his first Masters 1000 title by defeating youngster Holger Rooney 5-7 6-2 7-5 in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters. Rublev trailed his 19-year-old Danish opponent 4-1 in the deciding set but fought back once to save two break points before leveling the match. A double fault by Roane gave Robello a 6-5 lead. Which helped 25-year-old Russian tennis star Robello finally win his 13th ATP title. “I don’t know what to say,” Russian world number six Rublev said. “1-4, 0/30 down, then saving break points I was thinking maybe there was no chance of winning.” But somehow I did it.” Rublev had lost the previous two Masters 1000 finals after defeats in Monte Carlo and Cincinnati in 2021. “I was hoping inside that I would get a chance,” added Robleau. “Play until the end. I remember the last final and when I was losing I thought I had no chance and I was going down mentally. But today I thought, ‘Just believe until the end’, and that’s what I was trying to do in the third set.”

