Radio Okapi/Ph. Jean-Marc Matwaki.”/>

Former Director General of the National Institute of the Arts (INA), André Yoka indicated on Sunday March 12 that “the death of Professor Damien Pwono is a loss for the scientific and cultural world”.

He said it during his speech to the magazine Okapi Métissage.

André Yoka also described the illustrious deceased as a man-source, a man-resource, a man-providence, a pure product of the INA which he led before leaving the earth. men.

The late Damien Pwono, Director General of INA, died on March 7 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, at the age of 59.

He was appointed head of the INA in April 2022, after having worked for the American foundations Ford and Rockefeller.

As soon as his death was announced, several personalities from the scientific and cultural world paid a deserved tribute to the illustrious deceased.

André Yoka talks with Jean Marc Matwaki:

SON/////////////////////////////////////////

/sites/default/files/2023-03/11032023-p-f-okapimetissagehommagepwonodamien-01-web.mp3