Andrea Bucaram and Verónica Saltos, confronted by a man

The controversial relationship between Andrea Bucaram and Alex Moreira, father of her youngest daughter, continues to give people something to talk about.

On this occasion, the entertainment presenter veronica jumps He joined the discord after sharing a night out with the businessman.

The problem began in a Samborondón nightclub, where both coincided. Verónica arrived with some friends, including Alex.

According to the black-haired woman, Andrea threw several hints at her during the night of the party. “She spent recording us, yelling, taunting,” she said.

After that meeting, the artist published a video of Verónica on her Instagram stories and added: “the tanned one with my ex.” She then she deleted it.

The celebrity commentator told Extra that this is not the first time she has had a problem with the singer.

According to her version, two months ago in a nightclub in Urdesa, Andrea allegedly assaulted her. “The truth is that I was out of drinks, she approached me and yelled at me: ‘here’s the pu… prepaid, bitch. She threw the whiskey in my face,” she detailed.

Verónica Saltos threatens to sue Andrea Bucaram

After the controversy generated, the blonde deleted her posts and refused to speak.

“I’m not going to talk about that topic, this lady has talked about my oldest daughter and I’m just going to keep quiet,” he said.

While Verónica threatened to sue her. “

I already consulted my lawyer and he says that this is a violation of privacy. We are going to file a complaint against Andrea. In addition, I have not even named my daughter, I was referring to a matter that I saw that happened between them, where there were blows, ”she concluded.

There is speculation about a relationship between Verónica Saltos and Alex Moreira.

