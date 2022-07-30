Saint martin. The mayor returns to write to Mattarella: “For years she fought for the truth to come out”

SAN MARTINO CANAVESE.

July 25, 2022 commemorated the 66th anniversary of the dramatic sinking of the flagship of Italia Navigazione Andrea Doria a few miles off the coast of New York, after the collision with the Swedish cargo ship Stockolm.

Among the more than one thousand and seven hundred travelers there was on board, among the survivors, the then nine-year-old girl Pierette Domenica Burzio, who left with her grandparents from Pranzalito. For some years, on the occasion of this anniversary, the then child, now Mrs. Pierette Simpson resident and Detroit, has returned to ask forcefully – for now without result – to be able to obtain Italian citizenship. To support this understandable, legitimate request of her there is, among others, the Municipality of San Martino Canavese which has been fighting for some years now to have Italian citizenship conferred on its former honorary citizen Pierette. In fact, since May 21, 2009, on the proposal of the then mayor Domenico Foghino, Simpson is an honorary citizen of San Martino Canavese.

In March 2021, after various unsuccessful attempts, the mayor Silvana Rizzato had addressed the documented request directly to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella who, through his Quirinale offices, had suggested to the mayor of San Martino to address, with a formal request, to the prefecture of Turin, from which, however, no positive signal has been received so far.

And we come to our days, 66 years after the Andrea Doria shipwreck which saw little Pierette da Pranzalito among the survivors.

«Now, after some useless attempts to involve the various institutions – commented Silvana Rizzato – I am ready to ask for a direct meeting with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, even if I am aware of the particular difficulties and priorities of the moment. In fact, like my fellow villagers, I believe that our small town Pierette Simpson, after having dedicated, overseas and in Italy, with her books and documentary film shot in Canavese, her whole life in defense of the prestige of the Italian navy and Commander Piero Calamai of Andrea Doria, you deserve due recognition. I hope so, and my fellow citizens like me ». –