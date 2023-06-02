Home » Andrea González Nader will be paired with Fernando Villavicencio
Andrea González Nader will be paired with Fernando Villavicencio

Today, June 1, 2023, Fernando Villavicencio announced his binomial for the upcoming elections. The vice-presidential candidate has already participated in previous electoral processes as a candidate for national assembly and vice-prefect of Guayas.

González Nader, in the 2021 elections, already accompanied Villavicencio in the campaign as a candidate for national assembly, and this time he aspires to become Vice President of the Republic at the hands of the former president of the Parliament’s Oversight Commission.

Guayaquileña, an environmental engineer, former candidate for national assembly for the Honesty Alliance, in 2019 she also stood as a candidate for vice-prefect of Guayas for the Popular Unity party.

Andrea González also served as a professor of Environmental Systems and Societies-International Baccalaureate; She advises on environmental communication for public organizations, private companies and non-governmental organizations in awareness campaigns and responsible advertising.

Director of socio-environmental impact projects in non-governmental organizations. She has been a judge for the Green Awards since 2016. She is part of the Pacífico Libre collective. Member of the Citizen Maritime Council.

