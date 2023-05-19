Home » Andrea Petro presented a foundation to help Colombian migrants
Andrea Petro presented a foundation to help Colombian migrants

Andrea Petro presented a foundation to help Colombian migrants

How to identify Colombian migrants?

The organization will be dedicated to the orientation and accompaniment of the migrant, considering it as a “subject to the generation of value and social and economic wealth, fundamental within the different economic, social, family and cultural dynamics and circuits”as explained by the CMO.

Among its strategies, the first thing that this organization, launched by the president’s eldest daughter, who has been in Europe for several years, intends is to carry out a demographic study of Colombians abroad to identify needs, expectations and difficulties.

Petro said in this sense that for example in France there are 27,000 Colombians, but the organization believes that there are just over 400,000. And the same thing happens in Spain, where they consider that there are more than a million Colombians, “But the migration figures don’t show it that way.”

Then, together with the consulates, it is intended to carry out actions so that migrants can regain confidence in the institutions and work together so that the State offers better programs for the “improvement” of the quality of life of Colombians abroad.

And also work so that migrants can return to Colombia because “leaving the country is difficult but returning to the country is just as difficult”so this non-profit foundation, which seeks to finance itself with donations, wants to give counseling and psychosocial support to those who decide to return.

