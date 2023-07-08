Andrea Ruiz, karate fighter from El Salvador wins bronze medal – Diario La Página

The Salvadoran Andrea Ruiz hangs the bronze medal in the +68kg category of Karate, after defeating the Panamanian Gertude Henry Brown

ANOTHER BRONZE MEDAL 🥉 FOR EL SALVADOR! The Salvadoran Andrea Ruiz hangs the bronze medal in the +68kg category of Karate. El Salvador is proud of its outstanding performance! 🇸🇻 #EsMomentoDeTrascender pic.twitter.com/lPjzpnv6h1 — Presidential House 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) July 8, 2023

The Salvadoran started winning, but the gutter did not give up and tied the game. Andrea emerged victorious and medaled in the final seconds of the fight.

Ruiz won the fight with a score of 2-1 and gave another medal to El Salvador

