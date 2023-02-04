Undoubtedly, this new year has given a lot to talk about when it comes to female empowerment and even more so in those relationships that are created and ended in the era of social networks.

That is why the Colombian singer-songwriter Omar Geles undertook the task of reflecting in a song how an authentic love separation is experienced, which he gave the title “La Lipotusa” in which he invited the singer to reveal the genre. ANDREINA from Barranquilla to capture the female voice in this song.

The song is composed by Omar Geles and was recorded at La Cantera, the artist’s musical studio in the city of Valledupar.

In La Lipotusa you can find a humorous and fun dispute between a couple that has just finished and advised by their friends, their networks and their own feelings, they throw their best weapons through social networks, this song reflects female empowerment and as it has become a woman’s motto to make a break an opportunity to be better and better.

The video was directed and produced by Fredy Melo and was shot in Valledupar in an environment that blends the style of the 50’s with the rise of current technology, a win of vibrant colors in a pin-up style for women. as a tribute to the symbol of female empowerment.

In the video, the now typical live shows on social networks are protagonists to talk about relationships and stories with hints.

Andreina, who is the representation of this female struggle, presents the beauty, self-esteem, security and self-esteem that women warriors have positioned these days.

This revelation of vallenato has undoubtedly given a lot to talk about because in a short time she has managed to grow her career not only nationally but internationally, it is for this reason that she is chosen to give life to the female role in La Lipotusa.

In this dispute we don’t know who the winner is, what is clear is that we all live or are going to live one at some point in life, so this song wants to be the new hymn for those moments. La Lipotusa will be available through digital platforms and Youtube from this February 3rd.

