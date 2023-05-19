Andrés Arauz – La Hora newspaper

Correísta Andrés Arauz, who lost the last presidential elections, spoke about the upcoming elections. He called for the unity of the left, including indigenous people.

The former presidential candidate Andrés Arauz explained this Thursday that it is not his “personal priority” to repeat as a correísmo candidate in the early elections called by President Guillermo Lasso. But he asked the left to correct the mistakes of the past and build a “grand coalition” to be able to win.

In an interview with EFE in Washington (USA)where he is visiting to meet with some “think tanks” (laboratories of ideas), Arauz opined that the dissolution of the National Assembly ordered by Lasso to avoid a political trial against him could constitute “a kind of coup» and demanded that he resign «if he has any dignity».

Build a historical block

Arauz, who lost to Lasso in 2021, opined that in the elections to be held in three months, the Citizen Revolution has to build a great coalition called the “historic bloc” that shelters the various social movements, including the indigenousunlike what happened two years ago.

“It is not a personal priority for me to be a candidate, but I am a soldier of this political project and I fervently believe in the postulate of the Citizen Revolution and in Latin American progressivism,” explained this 38-year-old economist.

Arauz, retired from the first political line “for family and work reasons” added: “I will be where history assigns me and in this case where the historical block assigns me ».

The former presidential candidate opined that before defining the name of the opposition candidate, the priority must be “to crystallize the constitution of that historical bloc” and specify the program of a future government of the left.

«We were unable to consolidate this great coalition two years ago and that meant our electoral defeat“, warned Arauz, who opined that the Citizen Revolution, the party of former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017), now has “a great opportunity.” “First the themes and then the names,” he stressed. (EFE)