Andrés Calle is the new president of the House of Representatives

Born in Motelíbano, Córdoba, and at the age of 31, he became President of the Chamber, with 179 votes, Andrés Calle, from the Liberal Party.

He has a specialization in government contracting from the Externado de Colombia University and a master’s degree in territorial planning and environmental management from the University of Barcelona.

“Since the Congress of the Republic has presented more than 100 bills, in favor of women, youth, education and areas historically forgotten by the State.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

