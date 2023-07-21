Home » Andrés Calle is the new president of the House of Representatives
News

Andrés Calle is the new president of the House of Representatives

by admin
Andrés Calle is the new president of the House of Representatives

Born in Motelíbano, Córdoba, and at the age of 31, he became President of the Chamber, with 179 votes, Andrés Calle, from the Liberal Party.

He has a specialization in government contracting from the Externado de Colombia University and a master’s degree in territorial planning and environmental management from the University of Barcelona.

“Since the Congress of the Republic has presented more than 100 bills, in favor of women, youth, education and areas historically forgotten by the State.”

See also  Zhou Xiaohui: Putin's arrest of the leaders of the Russian Communist Party may be involved in the internal struggle of the Chinese Communist Party | Xi Jinping | China-Russia Relations

You may also like

Striving Towards a New Chapter in the Construction...

Cohesion is demonstrated during church renovation in Offenhausen

What to do in case of dehydration?

One injured after a fight in a discotheque...

Real Madrid: Last stars get into training –...

Shanghai Takes Actions to Promote Cross-Border E-commerce and...

With the change of Finance Minister, how are...

Councilor made clarification on Tarragona property

Wind turbines are just a “green dream” for...

For doing a “wheelie” on a motorcycle, a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy