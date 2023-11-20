Andrés Cepeda wins his fourth Latin Grammy, this time in the “best traditional pop album” category – news

The iconic Colombian artist was also invited to the Best New Artist Gala in the most important week of Latin music.

Colombian singer-songwriter, producer and vocalist Andrés Cepeda received new recognition from the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, receiving his fourth Latin Grammy.

Cepeda, once again takes the gramophone as ““Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album”had already done so in this same category in 2013 and 2020, with “Lo Mejor Que Hay En Mi Vida” and “Compadres”, respectively, confirming why it is a reference for Latin American Pop.

“I dedicate this award to my family, my country, Colombia and the love of my life and my inspiration, my wife Elisa. I want to thank my manager Luis Miguel Olivar and my entire team, the producers and artists who collaborated on this album and especially my audience who motivates me to respect my essence, to not take the easy path and to continue making the music I love. , not the one that suits me” says Cepeda, very excited about this award..

Andrés faces new challenges for 2024, since he has just signed a contract in Mexico with the multinational Warner Music and recently announced his “Eso Ganas Tour” World Tour that will begin in April with 15 dates in the United States and then visit other territories.

The ceremony was held for the first time in Europe, at the FIBES Exhibition and Congress Center in Seville, Spain, where great music personalities and industry leaders attended.

Share this: Facebook

X

