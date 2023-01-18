Former President Andrés Pastrana plans to file a document for the recognition of the New Democratic Force movement before the National Electoral Council (CNE) this Wednesday, January 18.

A formal request for recognition of the legal status of the movement that emerged in 1990 and through which Pastrana ended up being elected as senator in 1991 will be filed before the president of the CNE, magistrate Fabiola Márquez Grisales.

In 2006, the Nueva Fuerza Democrática lost its legal status, and for the moment the former president’s intention is to revive this party to participate in the regional elections that will take place in October.

According to the arguments supported by the petition, signed by Camilo Gómez, Pastrana’s lawyer, the persecution against the former president’s movement by structures associated with drug trafficking in the 1990s is considered.

Within the letter, Gómez specifies that, “the episode of the financing of the Samper campaign by the Cali cartel is publicly known, with more than 5,000 million pesos contributed to that campaign. Undoubtedly, this is an episode that constitutes evident proof of the interest of drug traffickers in avoiding and hindering the political activity of Andrés Pastrana and his political movement.

Similarly, Pastrana’s lawyer explained that militants of the New Democratic Force suffered “violent situations that prevented them from carrying out their political actions.” The foregoing adds to the disagreement of some members of the conservatism, who did not agree with the decision to be a government party, which has caused the union to seek another alternative.

“Currently, the leadership of the Colombian Conservative Party, contrary to its statutes, chose to completely abandon its ideological principles, adopting positions contrary to the statutes and the rights of conservative voters. This party has lost its way and those who agree with its political ideas face the impossibility of exercising their rights to elect and be elected”, adds Camilo Gómez.

This request is based on the jurisprudence established by the Constitutional Court with the ruling that returned legal status to the New Liberalism and with which other parties such as Salvación Nacional and Verde Oxígeno have been revived.

For his part, one of the people who supports the measure is Omar Yepes, former president of the Conservative Party, who declared in dialogues for Blu Radio that, “basically because there is a frank disagreement with the board of directors and the party’s bench over the decision to declare government party and become part of the administration of Dr. Petro”.

In the same way, Yepes added that “everyone knows that there is a total antagonism between the ideas of the Conservative Party, its doctrine, its founding principles with what is the left and what is the thought of Dr. Petro.”

It is worth remembering that in August 2022, the Colombian political party Nuevo Liberalismo, led by former presidential candidate Juan Manuel Galán, declared its independence from the government of President-elect Gustavo Petro, and became the second group to assume this position for the next four years.

Through a letter, the reborn community that was part of the Centro Esperanza Coalition, indicated that the decision was made by the National Council, the National Director and the Board of Congressmen, in a “majority” manner, with which they were delegated to the bench, which only Julia Miranda counts, the evaluation and position regarding the bills, the debates of political control and the determinations to be made in the legislature.

“Within the framework of Law 1909, we declare ourselves as an independent party to support the initiatives and projects that best suit the nation, maintaining a constructive but vigilant attitude. It is about the majority will of a Party, whose objective continues to be the defense of the democratic principles that inspired its creation in 1979″, the New Liberalism pointed out in the letter. with Infobae

