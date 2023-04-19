Home » Andriy Danylko announced the cancellation of Verka Serdyuchka’s tour
News

Andriy Danylko announced the cancellation of Verka Serdyuchka’s tour

by admin
Andriy Danylko announced the cancellation of Verka Serdyuchka’s tour

The long-awaited tour of Verka Serdyuchka in the USA and Canada, which was planned for April and May 2023, has been canceled. Andriy Danylko, who gave a decent answer to Putin’s propagandists, wrote about this on his page in the social network.

“Friends, we have news, not very pleasant, – explained the artist. — Unfortunately, our tour of the cities of the USA and Canada was forced to be postponed to the fall. We have a large team, all from different parts of the country, and not all of them had time to issue the documents necessary for going abroad according to the new rules. We could not go on tour with an incomplete line-up, because the quality and level of our shows depends on each member of the band. We sincerely regret that the circumstances played against us, but soon we will certainly come to you to support Ukraine. All tickets remain valid for the new dates, which will be announced soon. So we really ask you to keep your tickets, because Verka, Mama and everyone-everyone-everyone are waiting to meet you!”

We will remind that this is the second postponement of the tour. Last time, they were interrupted due to the deterioration of Andrii Danylko’s health.

Many of the artist’s fans were outraged because they were warned only a few days before the concerts. Ukrainians complain that they spent money to get to the cities where Serdyuchka’s performances were scheduled. “The disrespect is that it could have been reported earlier”— fans complain.

See also  ѧϰϰƽ̸ιľ õĴϵͷָʵƶ-

Andrii Danylko’s team explained that the rules for leaving Ukraine changed a month ago, and they hoped until the end that the artists would be given the opportunity to leave.

We will remind, after the incident with the stand-up comedian Shchegel, who left the country and did not return, the rules for crossing the border of Ukraine for male artists became more complicated.

Photo from Verka Serdyuchka’s page

235

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

You may also like

Three injured in an accident on the B1...

The number of detainees in Venezuela for corruption...

Prosecutor’s Office alerts about serious humanitarian crisis in...

Elbhangfest in Dresden canceled | MDR.DE

Salary increase could be staggered as the economy...

Pay attention, the rains are coming and the...

The Wolf of Wall Street film to launch...

A Venezuelan in Guayaquil helps her community to...

FILBo 2023: The fight of Yesenia Torres in...

Commentary on the important news – The worst...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy