Andriy Razin claims that Yuriy Shatunov was killed because of money for copyrights to songs

Last summer, the former soloist of the Russian band “Laskovy May” died on the way to the hospital. On the eve of the anniversary of the singer’s death, the scandalous producer Andriy Razin made a loud statement on his Instagram page about the circumstances of the singer’s death.

«On the eve of the anniversary of Yuri Shatunov’s departure from us, competent people with great connections whom I hired in the United States of America confirmed with a probability of 90% that his death was not accidental. Yura died as a result of conspiracy, deception, and financial fraud. For the past three years, he has been misled by former employees of the special services, who are now lawyers. They are the ones involved in this crime. And it was their connections in the security forces that allowed Kudryashov to take Yura’s body without any documents and cremate it immediately after saying goodbye so that no traces remained. I believe that Yura was killed by greedy scoundrels who set him on me.”.

According to Razin, they lured Shatunov to the dacha under the pretext of discussing some further actions regarding the war with him, which “no one needed it».

«The copyright would never be returned to Yuri. But in order not to give him money, a decision was made to remove him. And when they found out that Serhiy Kuznetsov had voluntarily given all the songs to me, while the Russian court had approved it, and he had to appear in court, he was also poisoned by this gang. Therefore, I believe that this is the murder of two people for the purpose of profit and concealment of all case materials. I will not just leave it like that».

It will be recalled that Yurii Shatunov, who hated Ukrainians and even planned to go to war against them, died on June 23, 2022 in a Moscow hospital from a massive heart attack after vacationing with friends. Doctors tried to help him, but he died in the waiting room. He is survived by his wife and two children.

607

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram