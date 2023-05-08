Home » Andy Murray wins first title since 2019
British tennis star Andy Murray has won his first title in three years after defeating Tommy Paul in the final of the ATP Challenger event Xen Provence. While this is Murray’s first title on clay court since 2016. Briton Murray, 35, came back from a set down against American top seed Paul to win 2-6 6-1 6-2. It is the three-time Grand Slam champion’s first title since winning in Antwerp in 2019, and his first on clay since 2016 in Rome. This is their first title at the second-tier challenger level since 2005. Fifth seed Murray gained a late wild-card entry into the tournament to gain more clay-court match time ahead of the French Open after first-round exits in Monte Carlo and Madrid in April. The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, starts on May 28, with Murray planning to play in it for only the second time since 2017.

