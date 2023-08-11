Andy Rivera faces battle with depression

Andy Rivera, the renowned urban artist, has been hospitalized for several days due to health problems, which forced him to be absent from the stage.

As revealed by the 28-year-old artist, he is dealing with severe depression, for which it was necessary to enter a care center for treatment. In a message shared on his social networks, Andy Rivera expressed: «Those who follow me know that I had a strong episode. I am dealing with depression, with several strong things, but with a desire to move forward ”.

Since 2021, Andy Rivera stated that he suffers from depression and has had to overcome several difficult moments to get ahead day by day. In fact, there was a time when he withdrew from social media and the world of entertainment because of this mental health disorder.

For his part, the also singer Jhonny Rivera, stated in the last ones: “You don’t sleep very well in a clinic, because the little machine beeps to change the medication, so we don’t sleep much and Andy doesn’t either (…) I haven’t told them much about it, they insist too much, what happened, but that’s what He’s going to do it, right. So I’m not the one to tell you. So I think that tomorrow he will suddenly be telling them”.

In turn, Andy Rivera’s mother, Luz Mery Galeano, also spoke about the depression her son is facing. In a message on social networks, she expressed: “The depression is no joke, you may see someone smiling, but inside they are dying.

“How many things that you were worried about last week never happened? Worry never heals, but it steals your life.” Galeano added.