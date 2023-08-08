Andy Warhol didn’t follow the rules, he created them Culture | .a week

from childhood he was shy, deeply religious and honored his Slavic origin. Nevertheless, he decided to transform himself into a public figure named Andy Warhol and live his American dream. He was the first of the Warhol family to study at university. Perhaps somewhere in there is the beginning of his approach to art.

Andy, known to those close to him as Drella, didn’t follow the rules, he made them. He wanted to gain the attention of those around him and achieve some mutual communication. Moreover, he did not hide that he likes to make money. Without scruples and very quickly, he offered clients what they secretly expected from advertising and art. The way he captured Nico on film fixing his hair, lit up the stage and projected his experimental films directly onto the black-clad Velvet Underground musicians playing on stage during the multimedia performance Exploding Plastic Inevitable made it clear what he was going for: “If you want to understand me or my art, look at the outer impression. Everything is there,” he added.

From the moment he opened his art studio, The Factory, he managed to gather around him an extremely varied – and in every way fascinating – parade of human characters and destinies. Painter and Warhol’s assistant Ronnie Cutrone testified that there was a large sign in the hallway near the elevator to the Factory premises prohibiting the taking of drugs. At the Factory itself, no one took speed, except for Andy, who swallowed one tablet of Obetrol a day to keep painting. The others were arguing in the corridor.

This created a kind of human obludarium, in which strange figurines bounced around in a never-ending murmur and did crazy things. The center of everything was Warhol, who, despite the crazy carousel of characters, was able to create and come up with new ideas with the help of his assistants and top printers. By the way, it was he who was the first in the industry to really work artistically with polaroid, video and film and discovered the magic of discos for Americans. He also gained a head start by quickly realizing that there was high art and low art, and that there was no difference between the two. It’s a shame he didn’t live to see the age of the internet and cell phones. He could create great things.

It’s easy to remember Andy Warhol because of paintings of Mao, Marilyn Monroe or Campbell’s soup cans. An integral part of a comprehensive view of his work is, of course, the music and the designs for the LP covers of the Velvet Underground and the Rolling Stones (Sticky Fingers, Love You Live). From doodles in his college textbooks, illustrations, advertising posters, pop art drawings and book covers, 16mm film portraits of Allen Ginsberg, Nico and Salvador Dalí, iconic, recurring screen prints, to a collection of illustrations inspired by Hans Christian Andersen that Andy created just before his death in 1987.

As the Velvet Underground’s manager, he was able to convince band leaders Lou Reed and John Cale to change their creative thinking. He made them consistently separate physical craft – perfect mastery of musical instruments – and thought. He was sure that even if you don’t stand somewhere for hours and sweat blood, it doesn’t mean that you don’t do anything important. Inventing and making something look simple had value for him. It can often take a long time and cost a lot of energy. “In the beginning, Lou and I felt a kind of religious fervor for what we were doing – like figuring out how to integrate some of the concepts of La Monte Young and Andy Warhol into rock and roll,” explained John Cale. “But after the first record, we lost our patience and endurance. We didn’t even remember what we thought in the beginning.”

Lou Reed did not part ways with Andy in the end. He summarized the experiences in the song Walk on the Wild Side on the album Transformer (1972). In it, Reed settles scores with Warhol and his henchmen from the Factory without pathos. It is incredible that a song about transvestites, oral sex, open homosexuality and drug use slipped through the censorship of the time and became a hit. Even in the normalizing Czechoslovakia, as Try to keep laughing at life, performed by Pavel Bobek and with lyrics by Michael Žantovský, in which something is sung about how Bobek left his job.

In 1987, Andy Warhol dies unexpectedly after a routine gallbladder operation. Lou couldn’t cope with his death because he couldn’t call him and ask him for a meeting to explain everything. He decided to at least dedicate the closing song Dime Store Mystery to Warhol on his possibly best LP New York (1989) with a verse about the image of Jesus on the cross. The recording also features a guest appearance by Mo Tucker on drums. The sound of the Velvets is back.

During the recording of the album, Lou reunited with his former bandmate John Cale. Although there was still tension between them from the days when Reed fired Cale from the band, he confided in John that he would like to record a Songs for Drella album, on which he wanted to tell the partly fictional Andy’s story not only as the Velvet Underground’s first manager, their artistic mentor, the head of The Factory and the famous pop art creator. “It was a great opportunity to collect pieces of the Velvet Underground and finally express my original ideas about the arrangement and the theme,” Cale told the New York Times about the joint attempt to present Warhol’s life in a different way.

One of the highlights of Songs for Drella is the song Nobody But You – a seemingly strange story in which even its protagonist does not want to play. Accompanied by two acoustic guitars, bass and Cale’s heavenly-sounding keyboards, Lou Reed sings like Warhol in the first person about being shot, detailing shattered bones, an injured spleen and lungs. At first you think something about a sweetly morbid topic. You know that Andy survived the June 1968 gunshot wound by radical feminist writer Valeria Solanas.

Actually, thanks to the lyrics of Nobody But You, we return to the beginning in a detour. The American dream that Warhol dreamed and lived is beautiful, but it came at a price. A price he paid for fear of another attack, a price also paid by Marilyn Monroe, whom he portrayed. There is a kind of tension and dread in that painting known as the Marilyn Diptych. Warhol presented the actress and sex symbol as a beautiful, attractive woman who was created for us by her agent, hired tailors, hairdressers and trainers. Marilyn was unable to remain Norma Jeane Mortenson and died of an overdose. Andy also never became little Andrej, whom his mother instilled in him, according to Czechoslovak customs, to invite friends for a cup of tea and gift them with a little attention so that they would not forget him.

