ANEF, AFD AND UN WOMEN CELEBRATE WORLD DAY FOR THE FIGHT AGAINST DESERTIFICATION AND DROUGHT IN RABAT.

Couple Mohammed Drihem

In celebration of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought placed this year under the theme: “Women, Their Land, Their Rights”, the National Water and Forests Agency with AFD and UN Women are organizing a high-level event on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Rabat.

This event, which will be co-chaired by the Director General of the Agency Abderrahim HOUMY, the Resident Director of the French Development Agency in Morocco, Quiterie PINCENT and the Representative of the United Nations Organization for Women, Leila RHIWI , will bring together experts, eminent scientists and representatives of international organizations who will discuss during this High Level event, the gender dimension and desertification, as well as the challenges and the solutions proposed in this field with particular attention which will be given gender mainstreaming in programs to combat desertification in Morocco.

Similarly, this event will be marked by the signing of a collaboration agreement between the National Agency for Water and Forests, the United Nations Women’s Organization and the French Development Agency. This collaboration aims to promote women’s economic empowerment and gender equality, with the aim of overcoming gender barriers in the areas of sustainable natural resource management and land restoration.

It should be emphasized that “women play a vital role in the health of the land, but they often do not have control over it. All over the world, women face major obstacles in securing their land rights. This limits their chance to thrive and prosper. And when the land degrades and water becomes scarce, women are often the most affected”.

According to the UNCCD, the theme of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought in this year 2023 is women’s land rights. These rights are specified; are essential to achieving the interrelated global goals of gender equality and land degradation neutrality by 2030, as well as advancing the other Sustainable Development Goals.

This year, under the slogan “Woman. His land. His rights”, specifies the UNCCD; the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought will send a strong message: investing in women’s equal access to land and related assets is investing directly in their future and in the future of humanity.

The World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought adds the same source; will be celebrated this year at the United Nations headquarters in New York, and events will take place simultaneously in all regions of the world. The UNCCD counts on the support of all UNCCD focal points and stakeholders to raise awareness among populations and communities of the key role of gender equality in the sustainable future of the land.