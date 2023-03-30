“We sincerely thank all those who wished our great family of families a happy birthday”. To say it is Paola Mucciconipresident of the Vasto section of Anffas, on the occasion of the marathon of all Anffas of Italy on the occasion of the anniversary of the 65 years since the foundation of the association.

In particular, the Vasto association had the task of clarifying the various articles of the UN convention for the rights of the disabled and took care of the childhood aspect (art7) and equal opportunities in the field of sport and culture (art 30).

Many authorities present in the locality headquarters Pagliarelliby the Councilor for Welfare of the municipality of Vasto dott. Nicholas of the Catto the mayor of Monteodorisio Catia DiFabio with the commissioner Mariachiara Del Giancothe president of the Rotary Club Vasto Benjamin Di Domenicathe president of Avis Vasto Antonio Pietronirothe president of the Vivere Vasto Marina Consortium Piergiorgio Molinothe regional councilor Manuel Marcovecchiopresident of the II Commission of the Abruzzo region, the lawyer Joseph Taglientethe testimonial Frederick Perrottawelcomed by the boys with great enthusiasm.

“Anffas Vasto – underlines Mucciconi – wants to be a window on the world and give tools to decode this world so difficult to understand for our children, adults and children with disabilities and even too often for the neurotypical”.

The occasion was the 65th birthday of Anffas and the 16th national day for the awareness of intellectual disabilities and neurodevelopment disorders, which also saw Anffas Vasto celebrate in the Contrada Pagliarelli headquarters, Center for Independent Living “Simona Altieri” from 10 to 17.

The connection with the National Anffas headquarters was transmitted, of which 50 interventions by the local associations of innovative initiatives implemented by the single reality among those selected by the National Anffas, out of more than 200 realities, followed one another.

Anffas Vasto presented the project Gym for the futurewith their respective supervisors Dr Danceprofessional educator, doctor Bricklayersphysiotherapist and project coordinator, Dr Gileno on the aspect of competent parenting and the benefits of self-help groups. Introduce your project Sportability with their respective supervisors Dr Tarantino, on the psychological aspect of self-esteem in sport, Dr Emma Columbroreferent for the Rotary Club Vasto, which supported the project, Rocco De Vitofrancescoskipper of Invelaconnoi who gave the wonderful experience to five guys from Anffas Vasto at the Barcolana 54.

The volunteer photographer was not missing Costanzo D’Angelo.

Also present is Dr Sergio Vitalia child neuropsychiatrist, who visited some of the children registered in the association, and who said he was very happy to have come across such a beautiful moment for the association.

The day was a succession of culinary preparations, especially for the creation of the cake to accompany the toast. The participation of the Anffas Vasto families was very dense with children, volunteer parents and for those who wanted to participate.