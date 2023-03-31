In Antalya, Turkey, Colombian gymnast Ángel Barajas won the silver medal in the all-around at the 2nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships, this being Colombia’s most outstanding result in an orbital competition in this discipline.

The multi-medalist of the South American Youth Games, held in Rosario, Argentina, in 2022, obtained this historic result for national gymnastics after performing outstandingly in each of the apparatus, being the jump and the parallel bar his forte.

The athlete from Cucuta finished with a cumulative total score of 80,131record that earned him to settle in second place on the world youth podium, behind the Chinese Qin Guohanwho finished with 80.199 points, for the gold medal, and ahead of the Italian Riccardo Villawhich managed to add 79.665to hang the bronze.

Our athlete concluded the final sleeve with records of 12,700 points, 13,233, 13,000, 14,400, 13,733 and 13,133, on the floor, pommel, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar, respectively.

It is important to remember that Ángel made his way to the final round of the World Youth Championship by placing himself in the first box of the general classification, with a score of 81,464 achieved thanks to the 13,633 points accumulated on the floor; the 12,933, in pommels, the 13,066, in rings; 14,400, in jump; 13,966, in parallel bars, and 13,466, in high bar.

This way, Ángel Barajas became the first Colombian athlete to get a silver medal in a world championship of any category and any branch.