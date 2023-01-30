In the Diego de Ospina neighborhood, this man was arrested with a bag of marijuana.

The Metropolitan Police of Neiva arrested in the last hours, a subject in flagrante delicto with narcotic substance.

In this way, Units from quadrant 24 attached to the CAI Periodistas, managed to capture 19-year-old Ángel Felipe Bernal Velásquez in flagrante delicto at the time he was transporting 500 grams of marijuana ready for dosing.

Ángel, was made available before a control and guarantee Judge, for the crime of Traffic, Manufacture and Carrying of Narcotic Drugs, who will decide his legal situation.