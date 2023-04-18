Ángela Aguilar, Becky G, Featherweight and Rubén Blades will perform at the Latin AMAs





The singer Becky G, the Mexican Featherweight, the artist of the regional Mexican genre Ángela Aguilar and the Panamanian singer-songwriter Ruben Blades complete the list of performers who will perform at the Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs), which will be held on Thursday, April 20 2023 in Las Vegas (USA) and will be broadcast by Univision, UniMás and Galavisión.

The organization of the event announced on Tuesday the latest additions to the list of stars who “will take the stage with a series of musical presentations that promise to offer the audience a memorable night” in the eighth edition of these awards, which will take place in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in the city of casinos, in Nevada.

Becky G, the female artist with the most nominations this year at the Latin AMAs, and the Mexican singer-songwriter Peso Pluma will make the “television premiere” of their most recent musical release, “Chanel”, according to a statement from the organization.

The also Mexican Ángela Aguilar will join the delivery of the special recognition “Latin AMAs: Pioneer” that the Spanish singer David Bisbal will receive interpreting the song “Ave María”.

Rubén Blades will participate in the tribute dedicated to Pepe Aguilar and will take the stage to interpret the classic song “Por Mujeres Como Tu” by the American of Mexican origin.

The new additions unveiled today join those announced last week, which include the world premiere of a collaboration between Lil Jon and Pitbull, as well as a preview of previously unreleased songs from the latter, also known as Mr. Worldwide, accompanied by By Vikina and Omar Courtz.

Another novelty that was announced last Wednesday was the television debut of Lyanno’s most recent collaboration, “Tu recuerdo”, with Emilia and the Puerto Rican Wisin.

In addition, Danna Paola will present her latest world hit, the song XT4S1S.

The list of presenters was reinforced with Ángela Aguilar, Banda Los Recoditos, Mar Solís, Mario Bautista, Roselyn Sánchez, Steve Aoki and Zuleyka Rivera, who joined a list that includes Natti Natasha, Galilea Montijo, Julián Gil and Clarissa Molina.

The organization announced at the end of March that Anuel AA, Bad Gyal, Eden Muñoz, Guaynaa, Lele Pons, Myke Towers and bachata idol Prince Royce will perform at the ceremony.

Royce, several times winner of the Latin AMAs and three times nominated in this edition, will receive the special Pioneer Award and will offer a preview of one of the songs that he will release this year, as well as songs from his repertoire accompanied by great artists. .

This year’s nominations, in which Bad Bunny, Becky G and Daddy Yankee start as favorites, include artists that span all genres of Latin music within 26 categories, including 9 general categories, 5 regional Mexican and 4 categories focused on Pop, Urban and Tropical. EFE