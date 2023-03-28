Ángela María Lascarro Quinto, from Quibdo, was appointed national deputy director of humanitarian assistance and aid of the Unit for Comprehensive Care and Reparation for Victims, UARIV.

Lascarro Quinto is a social worker, she has a master’s degree in government and public policy and a specialization in social services management. She has worked in the Indigenous Social Pastoral Ministry of the Diocese of Quibdó, in the Claretian University Foundation and in the Unit for the Search for Missing Persons.