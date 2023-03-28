Home News Ángela Lascarro, national deputy director of humanitarian aid for the Victims Unit
News

Ángela Lascarro, national deputy director of humanitarian aid for the Victims Unit

by admin
Ángela Lascarro, national deputy director of humanitarian aid for the Victims Unit

Ángela María Lascarro Quinto, from Quibdo, was appointed national deputy director of humanitarian assistance and aid of the Unit for Comprehensive Care and Reparation for Victims, UARIV.

Lascarro Quinto is a social worker, she has a master’s degree in government and public policy and a specialization in social services management. She has worked in the Indigenous Social Pastoral Ministry of the Diocese of Quibdó, in the Claretian University Foundation and in the Unit for the Search for Missing Persons.

See also  Former Wuhan Secretary Ma Guoqiang transferred to Hubei National People’s Congress leisure post | Hubei Secretary | Jiang Chaoliang | Wuhan Pneumonia

You may also like

Minister Durán says that 66,417 gang members have...

Call Center Be Call Group

Partial cancellations and delays in rail traffic on...

“They say that in El Salvador journalists are...

Man missing in Campoalegre, was found lifeless

The Provincial Drug Administration and the Greater Bay...

German bonds give way again

Hugo Pérez points to a preparation tour of...

The UN denounces arbitrary detentions in El Salvador

Andorfer brothers want to get to the top...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy