Angels of “earthly nature” in Slovakia

Elder and Sister Scott and Kelly Kozak are a senior missionary couple currently serving as directors of humanitarian aid for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Slovakia and Poland. They have been working for some time in Slovakia near Karolov Dvor, a small town about 500 kilometers east of Bratislava, to help a very poor Roma community obtain firewood to cook their meals and provide heating for their humble homes .

In February 2023, the Kozaks reported their attempts, and subsequent failures, to find a large supply of firewood at a good price for the Roma village. It was February and the cold was still biting. They felt very grateful to receive what they termed “a tender mercy” when two good men, strangers both to themselves and to the Roma community, helped to resolve that grave problem.

Roma people are considered marginalized in many areas of the world and many of them live in extreme poverty, like the people of this village. The only way to heat and cook food in their makeshift homes is via small wood stoves. But the price of firewood in Slovakia more than doubled. Due to the feared energy crisis in Europe, more and more people in central Europe had planned to heat their homes with wood, of which Slovakia is the main supplier.

Roma simply could not afford the wood they needed. Adding to the difficulties of the high cost and large amount of wood needed was the distance and cost of delivery, the Roma village being a three hour drive from the nearest wood supplier.

But then, “two angels among us came to our rescue,” Elder Kozak recalls. In an informal conversation with a new friend named Joseph Molnar, Elder Kozak had mentioned the firewood problem. Joseph took it upon himself to contact his friend Jozef Karahuta, who worked in the timber trade. A meeting has been arranged between the Kozaks and Jozef at his lumberyard to discuss their needs. Even though he traded in timber and not firewood, Jozef generously agreed to pack a huge shipment of firewood, big enough to supply the Roma village for the rest of the winter, at a good price. And not only that: they also arranged for it to be delivered in just three days. “These two men were literally angels, coordinating a miracle relief for people in desperate need,” the Kozaks said.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints taught: “I testify of angels, both heavenly and earthly. … When … we speak of those who are instruments in the hands of God, we are reminded that not all angels are from the other side of the veil. With some of them we walk and talk here, now, and every day. Some of them reside in the neighborhood.”

In the Kozaks’ words: “Our Heavenly Father continues to bless us with the resources we need to fulfill our missionary assignment to bless God’s children. And in some cases, those resources are some of His other children.” The Kozaks are two of 50 full-time welfare and self-reliance missionaries serving in Europe on behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and among more than 200 who are serving worldwide in this dress. Each of them can tell from experience that when we follow Jesus Christ’s admonition to love and serve our neighbors, God grants miracles and sometimes sends angels.

Saturday 8 April is International Roma Day. It celebrates the culture, history and art of the Roma, as well as their contributions to many nations. It is also intended to raise awareness of the many difficulties they face. Like other ethnicities, Roma have been ignored and marginalized for centuries. About 80% of Roma in Europe live in extreme poverty, and those settled near Karolov Dvor are no exception.

Numbering in the millions, the Roma people constitute up to 12% (approximate figure) of the total population in Hungary, Russia, Slovakia, Serbia, Spain and France. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provides service to all people, regardless of race, creed, culture, or background. In 2022, the Church counted 138 humanitarian projects in Europe, benefiting more than 351,000 individuals.

A simple friendly greeting started Elder and Sister Kozak’s friendship with Joseph and Ludmila Molnar. Elder Kozak relates, “The Lord works in mysterious ways. Joseph and Ludmila Molnar are native Slovaks, but they had lived in the United States for ten years. Ludmila recognized Sister Kozak’s American accent as they exchanged greetings in a condo shop. After talking for a few minutes, they realized that the two families had lived next door to each other in Irvine, California more than twenty-five years earlier. Both had a son respectively who was playing hockey at the time. When a new ice rink opened in Irvine, both Elder Kozak and Joseph, with their respective children, attended its grand opening, which they may have stood next to each other.

They finally met twenty-five years later, in Slovakia, 10,600 kilometers from Irvine, to bring “angels of an earthly nature” and a better winter to the Roma village on the outskirts of Karolov Dvor.