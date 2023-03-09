Home News Angeluss MTA Team, three female engineers for 2023
Angeluss MTA Team, three female engineers for 2023

Aurora AngelucciMTA Team Manager and CEO of Angeluss Women Sport Management, confirmed that Angela Benavente (Data Engineer), Uxia Rodríguez Nerba (mechanical) e Tania Jaume Rueda (mechanical) will join him this season in the MTA team and that Angeluss Management will actively collaborate with them in every step. This news comes in the wake of what happened in 2022 in the Aragon GP which saw the return of Maria Herrera in Moto3™ come wildcard.

